Last updated: Jan 4, 2021

Having an issue with

npm run graphql-deploy

throwing an error:
Forbidden - Project user “pGJU8tBOF” does not have any ACL for this project

This is while walking through the ‘Get started with the Gatsby blog’ tutorial.

More details here:
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1609356672314500
Any pointers would be appreciated. Can’t find any references online.

Jan 4, 2021, 2:36 PM

Hi BJ! It definitely looks like an access issue in this case. Could you DM me your project ID?
Also, have you tried running 

sanity logout &amp;&amp; sanity login
in your terminal before trying 
npm run graphql-deploy
once more?
Alternatively, you could check if it works when you enter your /studio folder and run 
sanity graphql deploy
instead.

Jan 4, 2021, 2:42 PM

