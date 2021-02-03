Pricing update: Free users
Last updated: Feb 3, 2021

Hello all! I’m trying to render a code block in a Portable Text Block, followed the instructions to add the serializer and still gives me the Unknown block type “code”, please specify a serializer for it in the 

serializers.types
prop
import BlockContent from '@sanity/block-content-to-react'
const CodeRenderer = props =&gt; {
    console.log('Render code block: ', props)
    return BlockContent.defaultSerializers.types.block(props)
}

...

&lt;BlockContent
   blocks={post._rawExcerpt}
   serializers={{
       types: {
           code: CodeRenderer
       }
   }}
/&gt;

Feb 2, 2021, 11:04 PM

Hi David! You can either specify specific serializers (serializers.types, serializers.styles, etc.) or just do it as one (i.e., serializers). What does your code look like where you’re using the 

BlockContent
component?

Feb 2, 2021, 11:09 PM

Ahhh.. thank you for the edit.

Feb 2, 2021, 11:09 PM

Thanks Geoff, I tried the code like on here: https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-react#customizing-the-default-serializer-for-block-type , but wouldn’t work so modified it just to print out something, but still at no avail.

Feb 2, 2021, 11:10 PM

So you’re getting no output at all? What is your console.log printing?

Feb 2, 2021, 11:18 PM

It’s not showing anything. I get the “Unknown block type” error. So it’s like it’s not reading the serializers instruction in the BlockContent tag

Feb 3, 2021, 2:29 AM

Okay. I'd be looking at blocks then. Please bear with me as I'm not too familiar with Gatsby but we'll figure it out.

Feb 3, 2021, 2:30 AM

Thanks again. Sorry my bad… I think I just answered my own question… I have it on a different block content. Checking right now…

Feb 3, 2021, 2:31 AM

Yeap! That was it! I had it on the wrong page. Thanks again!!!

Feb 3, 2021, 2:33 AM

Glad you got it working! :)

Feb 3, 2021, 2:34 AM

