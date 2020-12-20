Pricing update: Free users
Dec 20, 2020

hello guys, I noticed that the data I fetch from my sanity studio to my front end are displayed randomly and I don't want that, I want to display the last item Iadded to be the first item that shows up, how can I do that? I checked the sort documentation and nothing
😞I thought to do a datetime type and set it to the moment the post created by default and sorted by the publish date , but i didn't know how , i just need to display the lastest posts i added , i know this question seems easy to answer but i am new and i will love any kind of help
❤️ thank you

Dec 20, 2020, 3:29 PM

All created documents do have an _updatedAt and _createdAt field by default. You could use them in your fetch query to sort your posts. Here is an example with GraphQL:
Sorry for the quality but it’s still readable I guess

Dec 20, 2020, 4:46 PM

that's great! I did not know that, thank you! do you have any idea how to do it via GROQ?

Dec 20, 2020, 4:59 PM

I haven’t really worked with GROQ yet but reading its docs your query should look like this (once again sorry for the quality):

Dec 20, 2020, 5:07 PM

Thank you so much you saved my life! ❤️

Dec 20, 2020, 5:20 PM

