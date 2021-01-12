Pricing update: Free users
Hello! Is there any reason I would get different results between these two methods of querying data? ```curl <https://xuaf19yr.api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/production>\?query\=\*%5B_type%20%...

8 replies
Last updated: Jan 12, 2021

Hello! Is there any reason I would get different results between these two methods of querying data?

curl <https://xuaf19yr.api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/production>\?query\=\*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%22articlePage%22%5D%20%7B%0A%09...%0A%7D

const sanity = require('@sanity/client')

const sanityClient = sanity({
  projectId: 'xuaf19yr',
  dataset: 'production',
  useCdn: false,
})

await sanityClient.fetch(`
  *[_type == "articlePage"] {
    ...
  }
`)
Any help appreciated!

Jan 12, 2021, 10:01 AM

Actually, I do get the same result!

Jan 12, 2021, 10:04 AM

However, locally using "Vision" in Studio I'm getting the result I am expecting. I am probably missing something here.

Jan 12, 2021, 10:05 AM

What's the result you are not getting that you'd like to get?
If it's something like including 

drafts.&lt;id&gt;
documents in your results, this will require a read token as these documents are on a so-called non-root path (they have a 
.
in the ID) and therefore private even in a public dataset.
To set up a read token, go to your project on
manage.sanity.io , then to Settings and API. You should see an option there to add a new token. If you create a read token, you can then add it to the client configuration as follows:
const sanityClient = sanity({
  projectId: 'xuaf19yr',
  dataset: 'production',
  token: '&lt;SANITY_READ_TOKEN&gt;'
  useCdn: false,
})

Jan 12, 2021, 10:11 AM

Thank you for your reply

user M
! Using a token I'm getting the results I'm expecting!

Jan 12, 2021, 10:12 AM

Very helpful and a huge load off my shoulders!

Jan 12, 2021, 10:12 AM

Glad to hear! Was there anywhere you checked in the documentation and expecting to find this information? Just in case we can make it more visible 🙂

Jan 12, 2021, 10:14 AM

I’m not sure to be honest, I encountered this while using the seemingly excellent https://github.com/LiamMartens/sanity-plugin-intl-input . The plugin namespaces translated documents using i18n.&lt;id&gt;, which explains the issue. Maybe it would be a good idea for the plugin author to mention this somewhere in the plugin documentation, I’ll mention it when closing the issue I opened regarding this.

Jan 12, 2021, 10:39 AM

Thanks Jacob, that's great feedback indeed. I think Liam (the plugin's author) is considering adding the option to either use non-root paths or the former notation that put the i18n info at the back of the ID without a 

.
. Feels like a good opportunity to add the note you suggested alongside the option itself 🙂

Jan 12, 2021, 10:46 AM

