`*[_type == 'blog' && $category in categories] { _id, _updatedAt, categories, description, title, timeToRead, publishedAt, }`, { category, }

_type == 'blog' && $category in categories

_type == 'blog' && ($category *has any in* categories)

$category

Hi,I have this blog page, that displays links to other similar blogs. The similarity is based on category, where every blog can have multiple string categories. So basically, in a blog that has ["Design", "Research"] categories, I need to display links to blogs with either "Design" or "Research" category. Note that they can have other categories as well.I have this small query that works only with 1 category. Can somebody help me achieve the intersection of categories between fetched blogs?Instead ofI need something likewhereis also an array.Thanks.