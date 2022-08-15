Help needed to connect multi-select frontend code to Sanity.io backend

‼️

const optionList = [ { value: 'Garden', label: 'Garden' }, { value: 'Living room', label: 'Living room' }, { value: 'Bedroom', label: 'Bedroom' }, { value: 'Kitchen', label: 'Kitchen' }, { value: 'Office', label: 'Office' }, { value: 'Table', label: 'Table' }, { value: 'Desk', label: 'Desk' }, { value: 'Chair', label: 'Chaie' }, { value: 'Sofa', label: 'Sofa' }, { value: 'Decorative', label: 'Decorative' }, { value:'Flower', label: 'Flower' }, { value: 'Patine', label: 'Patine' }, { value: 'White', label: 'White' }, { value: 'Red', label: 'Red' }, { value: 'Blue', label: 'Blue' }, { value: 'Green', label: 'Green' }, { value: 'Yellow', label: 'Yellow' }, { value: 'Other', label: 'Other' }, ];

const [inputValue, setInputValue] = useState(''); const [selectedValues, setselectedValues] = useState({ selected: [] }); const [selection, setSelection] = useState(optionList); const handleInputChange = (value) => { setInputValue(value); }; const handleOnChange = (e) => { const newOption = { label: inputValue, inputValue }; inputValue !== '' && setSelection([...selection, newOption]); setInputValue(''); console.log(e); setselectedValues(selection); setCategory(e); };

<div> <CreatableSelect options={selection} isMulti onChange={handleOnChange} onInputChange={handleInputChange} inputValue={inputValue} value={selectedValues.selected} controlShouldRenderValue={true} /> </div>

{ title: 'Categories', name: 'categories', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'string' }], options: { layout: 'tags' } },

!!!!! It's an Emergency question!!!Hi guys.I want to have a multi select option that user fill it when they want to upload a post to set the category of their post.this is how it looks like in frontend:and this is my frontend code for seting the categoryand this is in my return fieldI also create a category field in my sanity and this is it:the fron part is okay and I can upload a file with multi category but in the sanity part I have a problem and that is it:the category oart is still empty and I got some arror about that.thanks for your help