bio:[] 6 items 0:{} 5 items _key:074b1d0fcbef _type:block children:[] 1 item 0:{} 4 items _key:5f8de82acdf80 _type:span marks:[] 0 items text:Hey! About me... I'm a freelance web developer, always in search of new projects. I also like to play guitar and write songs, I love to travel, and I have what some people might say is pretty pretentious taste in movies... but the web development part is probably the reason you're here. markDefs:[] 0 items style:normal 1:{} 5 items _key:3a062be61f3f _type:block children:[] 5 items 0:{} 4 items _key:5d2330099df6 _type:span marks:[] 0 items text:I first became interested in building websites several years ago after setting up some personal online small businesses with Etsy and Shopify. From there I found some part-time work doing e-commerce admin for brands like 1:{} 4 items _key:b2708a963bd8 _type:span marks:[] 1 item 0:db986ca35dfe text:JED 2:{} 4 items _key:b8c334b1fd1d _type:span marks:[] 0 items text: and 3:{} 4 items _key:6e7c1ffb4d07 _type:span marks:[] 1 item 0:3f80f5ff5b54 text:Eric Weiner 4:{} 4 items _key:22cdeb0378a8 _type:span marks:[] 0 items text:. This exposed me to the Sanity content manager and got me interested in learning a bit about coding. So I dove in and taught myself HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and from there I moved on to React, Gatsby, Sanity, ES6, Sass, TypeScript... I learned how to use the terminal and git/github, code editors, how to build sites from scratch and ultimately how to deploy and host them on custom URLs with Netlify. These days I'm interested in continuing to learn new languages and frameworks such as Solidity (for developing on the Ethereum blockchain) and Next.js, to name a couple. markDefs:[] 2 items 0:{} 4 items _key:db986ca35dfe _type:link blank:true href:<https://jedofficial.com/> 1:{} 4 items _key:3f80f5ff5b54 _type:link blank:true href:<https://ericaweiner.com/> style:normal 2:{} 5 items _key:85819524274d _type:block children:[] 1 item 0:{} 4 items _key:07f9284f61e8 _type:span marks:[] 0 items text:I also have experience with - and am fully proficient at - writing and editing copy, editing and resizing images with Photoshop, and collaborating with teams on new product launches. markDefs:[] 0 items style:normal 3:{} 5 items _key:26a1c7da2a3c _type:block children:[] 3 items 0:{} 4 items _key:7951d434123e _type:span marks:[] 0 items text:This website is meant to serve as my portfolio, so poke around and check out some of the work I've done, which includes this site itself. If you're interested in learning more or discussing plans for your next site, or if you think I might make a good addition to your development team, please 1:{} 4 items _key:28849ad817f1 _type:span marks:[] 1 item 0:8f9af4f131c2 text:get in touch 2:{} 4 items _key:2a55da22f51f _type:span marks:[] 0 items text:! I'm currently based in the NYC area but am available for remote work anytime, any place. markDefs:[] 1 item 0:{} 3 items _key:8f9af4f131c2 _type:span href:eric@ericrodgers.io style:normal 4:{} 5 items _key:45f454ee5735 _type:block children:[] 1 item 0:{} 4 items _key:fceef7bd35a1 _type:span marks:[] 0 items text:Thanks for stopping by! markDefs:[] 0 items style:normal 5:{} 5 items _key:2851d159c907 _type:block children:[] 1 item 0:{} 4 items _key:aee8777edf37 _type:span marks:[] 0 items text:Eric markDefs:[] 0 items style:normal image:{} 2 items _type:figure alt:blank name:Me slug:{} 2 items _type:slug current:me