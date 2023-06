🤩

@sanity/document-internationalization

sanity.config.ts

plugins: withDocumentI18nPlugin( (pluginConfig) => [ deskTool({ structure: (S, {schema}) => getDocumentList({S, schema, config: pluginConfig}), }), visionTool(), documentI18n({ base: 'en-us', languages: [ { title: 'English (US)', id: 'en-us', }, { title: 'Japanese (JP)', id: 'ja-JP', }, ], idStructure: IdStructure.DELIMITER, referenceBehavior: ReferenceBehavior.STRONG, withTranslationsMaintenance: true, fieldNames: { lang: '__i18n_lang', references: '__i18n_refs', baseReference: '__i18n_base', }, }), ], {} ),

Hi Guys, Hope everyone doing great.We got stuck in one feature of sanity, we are using sanity for the first time. So any help would be appreciated.Use case:We want to implement a CMS for a website and we found Sanityand loved it. But stuck in 1 feature. The feature is we want to translate the content from english to any given language in real time means when we update the content it will automatically convert into all the defined language.For that we find out sanity provide a handy plugin for this usecase i.e.. We tried to follow the steps that are given in the documation . So there are 3 steps to implement that 1.2.3.(Added the coded snippet offor the reference)We got stuck on the 3rd step, we also tired looking on the online for possible solution or demo for this step, couldn’t able to find any. Please help us guide through the process, any help would be appreciated.