Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Help needed with referencing subcategories in a blog schema in Sanity Studio

2 replies
Last updated: Apr 15, 2022
Hello Everyone, I have two schemas saved as documents one is blog and other one is category. category schema has subcategory as an array. I am getting an error on the highlighted code in bold part in blog schema. Could anyone help me out by telling what went wrong in the bold portion of blog schema(schema 1). Objective: I want to get subcategories in subcategory field of blog schema as drop down options from category schema in sanity studio. Schema -1
export default {

title: 'Blog',

name: 'blog',

type: 'document',

fields: [

{

title: 'Title',

name: 'title',

type: 'string',

},

{

title: 'Description',

name: 'description',

type: 'string',

},


{

title: 'Tags',

name: 'tags',

type: 'string',

},


{

name: 'category',

title: 'Category',

type: 'reference',

to: [{ type: 'category' }],

},


{

name: 'subcategory',

title: 'subcategory',

type: 'reference',
 
to: [{ type: 'category', of: [{type: 'array', to: [{ type: 'subcategory' }],}] }],
 
},



],

};



schema -2


export default {

title: 'Category',

name: 'category',

type: 'document',

fields: [

{

title: 'Name',

name: 'name',

type: 'string',

},


{

title: 'Subcategory',

name: 'subcategory',

type: 'array',


of: [{

type: 'object',

fields: [

{

title: 'Name',

name: 'name',

type: 'string',

to: [{ type: 'subcategory' }],

},


],

}],



},



],

};
Apr 14, 2022, 12:34 PM
the best would be if you have subcategories as separate document, and each subcategory should have parent category
Apr 14, 2022, 12:51 PM
Thanks
user M
. Thanks
user Q
I will project subcategory as a separate document schema. I learned a new thing from you , Thank you so much.
Apr 15, 2022, 3:38 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.