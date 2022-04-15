export default {

title: 'Blog',

name: 'blog',

type: 'document',

fields: [

{

title: 'Title',

name: 'title',

type: 'string',

},

{

title: 'Description',

name: 'description',

type: 'string',

},

{

title: 'Tags',

name: 'tags',

type: 'string',

},

{

name: 'category',

title: 'Category',

type: 'reference',

to: [{ type: 'category' }],

},

{

name: 'subcategory',

title: 'subcategory',

type: 'reference',

to: [{ type: 'category', of: [{type: 'array', to: [{ type: 'subcategory' }],}] }],

},

],

};

export default {

title: 'Category',

name: 'category',

type: 'document',

fields: [

{

title: 'Name',

name: 'name',

type: 'string',

},

{

title: 'Subcategory',

name: 'subcategory',

type: 'array',

of: [{

type: 'object',

fields: [

{

title: 'Name',

name: 'name',

type: 'string',

to: [{ type: 'subcategory' }],

},

],

}],

},

],

};

Hello Everyone, I have two schemas saved as documents one is blog and other one is category. category schema has subcategory as an array. I am getting an error on the highlighted code inby telling what went wrong in the bold portion of blog schema(schema 1). Objective: I want to get subcategories in subcategory field of blog schema as drop down options from category schema in sanity studio. Schema -1schema -2