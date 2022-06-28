Help with filtering blogs by category in Next.js using Groq

getStaticPaths

params

[ { params: { slug: 'category-1' } }, { params: { slug: 'category-2' } }, { params: { slug: 'category-3' } }, ]

getStaticProps

*[ _type == "article" && $slug in blogCategories[]->slug.current]

There are quite a few things to unpack here. First of all, yourdoes not return the right data. It should return an array of object with aproperty, not actual paths as strings. Something like this:Regarding, I think you’re making your life too difficult. You receive a category slug from the parameter. All you want are all the posts whose category has this slug. Without knowing your schema, I would say something like this:Then, I’m not sure you should be reducing all your data to a single entry. Ultimately you want a collection or blog posts for that category, don’t you?