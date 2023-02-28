Help with getting preview pane working for certain document types in Sanity.io
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
S
I need some help with getting my preview pane working for certain document types. Currently, my preview for my Global Settings type is working, but I can not get the the Page type to display a preview pane. Here is a paired down version of my deskstructure.js:
As this stands, there is no Editor/Preview toggle for Pages like there is for my Global Settings. I am expecting something like the attached image. This is working in our v2 but I am currently trying to migrate to v3. Thanks!
import LoeSettingsPreview from "./preview-components/LoeSettingsPreview"; import PagePreview from "./preview-components/PagePreview"; export const loeStructure = (S, context) => S.list() .title('LOE Content') .items([ S.listItem() .title("Global Settings") .schemaType("loeSetting") .icon(MdSettings) .child( S.editor() .schemaType("loeSetting") .documentId("loeSetting") .views([ S.view.form(), S.view.component(LoeSettingsPreview).title("Preview"), ]) ), S.listItem() .title("Pages") .icon(SiLibreoffice) .child( S.list() .title("Filters") .items([ S.listItem() .title("Pages By Microsite") .icon(SiMoleculer) .child( S.documentTypeList("microsite") .title("Pages By Microsite") .child((micrositeId) => S.documentList() .title("Pages") .filter( '_type == "page" && _id in *[_id == $micrositeId ][0].content[].docId._ref' ) .params({ micrositeId }), ) ), S.listItem() .title("Approved Pages") .icon(MdThumbUpAlt) .child( S.documentList() .title("Approved Pages") .filter('_type == "page" && status == "approved"') ), S.listItem() .title("Draft Pages") .icon(MdEditNote) .child( S.documentList() .title("Draft Pages") .filter( '_type == "page" && (status == "draft" || !defined(status)) ' ) ), S.listItem() .title("Expired Pages") .icon(MdDelete) .child( S.documentList() .title("Expired Pages") .filter('_type == "page" && status == "expired"') ), S.listItem() .title("All Pages") .child( S.documentTypeList("page") .title("Pages") ), ]), ),
Feb 24, 2023, 5:54 PM
R
It looks like you’re currently only adding the views to your global settings doc in that structure. Can you try adding a default document node function?
Feb 27, 2023, 8:38 PM
S
Yes, I did it that way at one point and am now doing it this way 🤷♀️ I am getting the Edit and Preview options now, but it seems that there is an error in how that translates over to my 11ty code, so now I think my issue isn't sanity-related (or so I think HA!)
S.listItem() .title("Pages") .icon(SiLibreoffice) .child( S.list() .title("Filters") .items([ S.listItem() .title("Pages By Microsite") .icon(SiMoleculer) .child( S.documentTypeList("microsite").title("Pages By Microsite") .child((micrositeId) => S.documentList() .title("Pages") .filter( '_type == "page" && _id in *[_id == $micrositeId ][0].content[].docId._ref' ) .child( S.editor() .schemaType("page") .documentId("page") .views([ S.view.form(), S.view.component(PagePreview).title("Preview"), ]) ) .params({ micrositeId }) ) ), S.listItem() .title("Approved Pages") .icon(MdThumbUpAlt) .child( S.documentList() .title("Approved Pages") .filter('_type == "page" && status == "approved"') .child( S.editor() .schemaType("page") .documentId("page") .views([ S.view.form(), S.view.component(PagePreview).title("Preview"), ]) ) ), S.listItem() .title("Draft Pages") .icon(MdEditNote) .child( S.documentList() .title("Draft Pages") .filter( '_type == "page" && (status == "draft" || !defined(status)) ' ) .child( S.editor() .schemaType("page") .documentId("page") .views([ S.view.form(), S.view.component(PagePreview).title("Preview"), ]) ) ), S.listItem() .title("Expired Pages") .icon(MdDelete) .child( S.documentList() .title("Expired Pages") .filter('_type == "page" && status == "expired"') .child( S.editor() .schemaType("page") .documentId("page") .views([ S.view.form(), S.view.component(PagePreview).title("Preview"), ]) ) ), S.listItem() .title("All Pages") .child( S.documentTypeList("page") .title("Pages") .child( S.editor() .schemaType("page") .documentId("page") .views([ S.view.form(), S.view.component(PagePreview).title("Preview"), ]) ) ), ]),
Feb 27, 2023, 9:02 PM
S
It almost seems like no data is getting sent to the preview. I noticed this when I did the getDefaultDocumentNode option, too. The preview works great in v2, but now that I am trying to migrate to v3, my page-preview is unhappy. I am wondering if the way these previews are set up if it's not actually telling it what to preview?
Feb 27, 2023, 9:21 PM
S
async function getBody(pageJson) { let body = `<html><head><title>Not a Page</title></head><body>document ${pageJson._id} is of type ${pageJson._type}. Type "page" is required.</body></html>`; if (pageJson?._type != 'page') { return body; } //second argument is telling 11ty not to create or pull values from cache pageJson.body = await FullPageJson(pageJson.body, false); body = `<html DOCTYPE!> <head> <title>${pageJson.title}</title> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> ${getCSS(pageJson)} </head> <body> ${pageJsonScriptTag(pageJson)} ${await PageBody(pageJson, false)} ${socketScriptText} </body>`; return body; }
Feb 27, 2023, 9:25 PM
R
So, I don’t know much about 11ty 😅
What does your
What does your
productionUrlfunction look like? The issue may be there.
Feb 27, 2023, 9:37 PM
S
Good question.... I don't have a productionUrl anywhere... 😬
Feb 27, 2023, 9:38 PM
S
Ok, so for some more context... I have a custom action for pages that allows our editors to open the preview in a new browser tab, and that is working just fine and goes to a url like this: https://loe-sanity-preview.netlify.app/.netlify/functions/page-preview?slug=740fd4c8-1d18-48c8-b95d-2269b03d0c9a
Feb 27, 2023, 9:43 PM
S
And the preview pane should just be an iframe with this exact url
Feb 27, 2023, 9:43 PM
S
But, instead, it is like the information isn't going through or something is getting lost in translation
Feb 27, 2023, 9:44 PM
R
It sounds like something’s going wrong in the document action, then. We do have a built in API for previews that may be more reliable. But if you don’t want to migrate to using that, can you share the document action?
Feb 27, 2023, 9:47 PM
S
This is my PreviewLink document action
import { BsBoxArrowUpRight } from "react-icons/bs"; export function PreviewLink(props) { let previewStart = "<https://loe-sanity-preview.netlify.app/.netlify/functions/page-preview?slug=>" let pageId = props.id let previewLink = previewStart + pageId function openLink() { window.open(previewLink, '_blank') } return { label: "External Preview", icon: BsBoxArrowUpRight, onHandle: () => openLink() } }
Feb 27, 2023, 10:21 PM
S
Got my page preview working
Feb 28, 2023, 3:23 PM
R
What turned out to be the issue?
Feb 28, 2023, 4:59 PM
S
It was related to a URL issue but we have our preview being built a slightly different way, so I just had to give that a little edit magic. Then another document type wasn't previewing either, but it turned out that the page id wasn't getting passed into the url - found that the documentid() was being called twice for that document type in the deskstructure
Feb 28, 2023, 6:28 PM
R
Awesome! Thanks for sharing and glad you got it sorted out!
Feb 28, 2023, 6:41 PM
