import LoeSettingsPreview from "./preview-components/LoeSettingsPreview"; import PagePreview from "./preview-components/PagePreview"; export const loeStructure = (S, context) => S.list() .title('LOE Content') .items([ S.listItem() .title("Global Settings") .schemaType("loeSetting") .icon(MdSettings) .child( S.editor() .schemaType("loeSetting") .documentId("loeSetting") .views([ S.view.form(), S.view.component(LoeSettingsPreview).title("Preview"), ]) ), S.listItem() .title("Pages") .icon(SiLibreoffice) .child( S.list() .title("Filters") .items([ S.listItem() .title("Pages By Microsite") .icon(SiMoleculer) .child( S.documentTypeList("microsite") .title("Pages By Microsite") .child((micrositeId) => S.documentList() .title("Pages") .filter( '_type == "page" && _id in *[_id == $micrositeId ][0].content[].docId._ref' ) .params({ micrositeId }), ) ), S.listItem() .title("Approved Pages") .icon(MdThumbUpAlt) .child( S.documentList() .title("Approved Pages") .filter('_type == "page" && status == "approved"') ), S.listItem() .title("Draft Pages") .icon(MdEditNote) .child( S.documentList() .title("Draft Pages") .filter( '_type == "page" && (status == "draft" || !defined(status)) ' ) ), S.listItem() .title("Expired Pages") .icon(MdDelete) .child( S.documentList() .title("Expired Pages") .filter('_type == "page" && status == "expired"') ), S.listItem() .title("All Pages") .child( S.documentTypeList("page") .title("Pages") ), ]), ),

I need some help with getting my preview pane working for certain document types. Currently, my preview for my Global Settings type is working, but I can not get the the Page type to display a preview pane. Here is a paired down version of my deskstructure.js:As this stands, there is no Editor/Preview toggle for Pages like there is for my Global Settings. I am expecting something like the attached image. This is working in our v2 but I am currently trying to migrate to v3. Thanks!