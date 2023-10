🙂

*[ _type == "product" ]{ ..., "categories": *[ _type == "category" && ^._id in product[]._ref && slug.current == "swedish"], }

Hello! I'm new here and am learning Sanity for a job I just got. I've been messing with the default ecommerce dummy data and am having a lot of trouble doing a GROQ join. Basically I am trying to search for a product with a category name, something like this but I am sure I am quite off base what I've tried so far. Thanks for any help