Help with nesting PageBuilder sections inside a grid

Panicing a little bit lol... for the first time in 10 years of my career. I need to deliver a project on monday, but I have a problem where I am using a PageBuilder to build all the pages based on sections. But the problem here is some pages like a Privacy & Policy have a RichtTextEditor but with a Max Width.... because this is th eonly thing on a page. All pages are dynamically created so there is no way to specify a GRID for one specific page to wrap it around the RichtTextEditor block.

Can I have a like a section something like a Grid and inside that section to add the RichTextEditor? Thanks :0

