Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Help with outputting background image from Sanity in Next.js project

4 replies
Last updated: Jun 25, 2021
Hey amigs!I’m putting together my first Sanity project (using Next.js for the fe) and am having some trouble outputting a background image from Sanity…any help would be much appreciated
🙂

The story so far…• I have 3 documents in my schema which have the following types: 
projects
, 
articles
&amp; 
people

people
and 
projects
are referenced in 
articles
• I would like to output the image from 
people
as a background image on a 
.com/projects
and/or 
.com/projects/[slug]
page• My groq query (which lives in 
lib/queries.js
) looks like this:
 export const projectQuery = `
*[_type == "project"] | order(slug.current asc) {
  _id,
    website,
    slug,
    image,
    title,
    description,
  "collaborators": *[_type == "article" &amp;&amp; references(^._id)]| order(publishedAt desc){
    personReference-&gt;{
      image{asset-&gt;{url,_id}}
  	}
  }[0...3],
}`;
• I then have an 
&lt;Avatar /&gt;
component that loos like this
import { urlFor } from "../lib/sanity";

const Avatar = (props) =&gt; {
  return (
    &lt;&gt;
      &lt;StyledAvatar
        css={{
          backgroundImage: `url(${urlFor(props.url).url()})`,
        }}
      /&gt;
    &lt;/&gt;
  );
};
export default Avatar;
• Which is used in a 
&lt;ProjectCard /&gt;
component that…
import { sanityClient } from "../../lib/sanity";
import Avatar from "../avatar";

const ProjectCard = (props) =&gt; {
  const {
    _id,
    website,
    slug,
    image,
    title,
    description,
    collaborators,
  } = props;

  const collaboratorsImageItemProps = props.collaborators;

  return (
    &lt;&gt;
          {collaboratorsImageItemProps.length ? (
            &lt;&gt;
              &lt;FlexBox&gt;
                &lt;Label&gt;Collaborators&lt;/Label&gt;
                &lt;FlexAvatars&gt;
                  {collaborators &amp;&amp;
                    collaborators.map((props) =&gt; (
                      &lt;Avatar key={props._id} url={props.url} /&gt;
                    ))}
                &lt;/FlexAvatars&gt;
              &lt;/FlexBox&gt;
            &lt;/&gt;
          ) : (
            &lt;Label&gt;No collaborators&lt;/Label&gt;
          )}
    &lt;/&gt;
  );
};

export default ProjectCard;
• Which is finally used in 
index.js

import { sanityClient, urlFor } from "../../lib/sanity";
import { projectQuery } from "../../lib/queries";
import ProjectCard from "../../components/cards/project-card";

export default function ProjectsIndex({ projects }) {
  return (

        &lt;&gt;
          {projects &amp;&amp; (
            &lt;Grid&gt;
              {projects.map((project) =&gt; (
                &lt;ProjectCard
                  key={project._id}
                  website={project.website}
                  image={project.image}
                  title={project.title}
                  slug={project.slug}
                  description={project.description}
                  collaborators={project.collaborators}
                /&gt;
              ))}
            &lt;/Grid&gt;
          )}
        &lt;/&gt;

  );
}

export async function getStaticProps() {
  const projects = await sanityClient.fetch(projectQuery);

  return {
    props: { projects },
  };
}
Thanks in advance
🙌
Jun 23, 2021, 1:01 PM
Hey
user M
Thanks for your assistance on this. Although this is successful in outputting a BG image, it unfortunately outputs the main project image 3 times instead of the image for the people we reference the project. Could this be because we are using 
image
the card which clashes with the main project image? Or perhaps my implementation of the card in the index page?
Jun 24, 2021, 11:15 AM
Ah, I think it should be the following, otherwise it will just use the main image:
{collaborators &amp;&amp;
   collaborators.map(collaborator =&gt; (
     &lt;Avatar key={props._id} 
        image={collaborator.personReference.image} 
     /&gt;
   ))}
Jun 24, 2021, 3:47 PM
AMAZING, it works! Thanks a milli, Racheal :fast_parrot:
Jun 25, 2021, 3:21 PM
Perfect! Happy to help!
Jun 25, 2021, 3:58 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.