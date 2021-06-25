Help with outputting background image from Sanity in Next.js project

🙂

lib/queries.js

export const projectQuery = ` *[_type == "project"] | order(slug.current asc) { _id, website, slug, image, title, description, "collaborators": *[_type == "article" && references(^._id)]| order(publishedAt desc){ personReference->{ image{asset->{url,_id}} } }[0...3], }`;

<Avatar />

import { urlFor } from "../lib/sanity"; const Avatar = (props) => { return ( <> <StyledAvatar css={{ backgroundImage: `url(${urlFor(props.url).url()})`, }} /> </> ); }; export default Avatar;

<ProjectCard />

import { sanityClient } from "../../lib/sanity"; import Avatar from "../avatar"; const ProjectCard = (props) => { const { _id, website, slug, image, title, description, collaborators, } = props; const collaboratorsImageItemProps = props.collaborators; return ( <> {collaboratorsImageItemProps.length ? ( <> <FlexBox> <Label>Collaborators</Label> <FlexAvatars> {collaborators && collaborators.map((props) => ( <Avatar key={props._id} url={props.url} /> ))} </FlexAvatars> </FlexBox> </> ) : ( <Label>No collaborators</Label> )} </> ); }; export default ProjectCard;

index.js

import { sanityClient, urlFor } from "../../lib/sanity"; import { projectQuery } from "../../lib/queries"; import ProjectCard from "../../components/cards/project-card"; export default function ProjectsIndex({ projects }) { return ( <> {projects && ( <Grid> {projects.map((project) => ( <ProjectCard key={project._id} website={project.website} image={project.image} title={project.title} slug={project.slug} description={project.description} collaborators={project.collaborators} /> ))} </Grid> )} </> ); } export async function getStaticProps() { const projects = await sanityClient.fetch(projectQuery); return { props: { projects }, }; }

Hey amigs! I’m putting together my first Sanity project (using Next.js for the fe) and am having some trouble outputting a background image from Sanity…any help would be much appreciated• I have 3 documents in my schema which have the following types:&andare referenced in• I would like to output the image fromas a background image on aand/orpage • My groq query (which lives in) looks like this:• I then have ancomponent that loos like this• Which is used in acomponent that…• Which is finally used inThanks in advance