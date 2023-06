🤷‍♂️

*[_type == "home"]{ "ds": { "discipline": discipline_services.discipline->{name}, "services": discipline_services.services[]->{name} } }

[ { "ds": { "discipline": { "name": "Discipline Test 1" }, "services": [ { "name": "Service Test 1" }, { "name": "Service Test 2" } ] } } ]

Ah, you’re getting back an array of arrays that contain references, not just an array of service references which I expected. I tried to replicate your schema to get the same response shape and I can’t seem to match it. Sanity gives me an error if I try to nest arraysHowever, with a schema like this:) ->) w/ the fields from your snippet This query returns what I’d expect, _and I think what you want_:Which is: