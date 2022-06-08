import React from 'react' import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' import { Gift } from 'phosphor-react' import customImage from '../../lib/custom-image' import { getIcon } from './filter' export default { name: "post", title: "Post", type: "document", groups: [ { title: 'Content', name: 'content', default: true }, { title: 'SEO', name: 'seo' }, { title: 'Settings', name: 'settings' }, ], initialValue: async () => ({ date: new Date().toISOString(), authors: await sanityClient.fetch(` *[_type == "person"]{ _key, "_type": "reference", "_ref": _id } `) // authors: [ // { // "_key": "18fdc834e74a", // "_ref": "1fcfcd8f-db73-40a7-ac74-684a7a97a2e6", // "_type": "reference" // }, // { // "_key": "3e9896fdaed3", // "_ref": "5f700b37-47cd-4a0f-b541-2176046ce962", // "_type": "reference" // } // ], }), fields: [ { name: "title", type: "string", title: "Title", validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), group: 'content' }, { title: 'Authors', name: 'authors', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'person'}], options: { filter: ({ document }) => { const addedAuthors = document.authors .map(p => p._ref) .filter(Boolean) return { filter: '!(_id in $ids)', params: { ids: addedAuthors } } } } }], validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), group: 'content' }, { name: "slug", type: "slug", title: "Slug", options: { source: "title", maxLength: 100, }, validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), group: 'content' }, customImage({ title: 'Photo', name: 'photos', group: 'content', }), { name: "date", title: "Date", type: "datetime", validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), group: 'content' }, { title: 'Content', name: 'content', type: 'complexPortableText', group: 'content' }, { title: 'Overlay header with transparency?', name: 'hasTransparentHeader', type: 'boolean', description: 'When activated the header will overlay the first content module with a transparent background and white text until scrolling is engaged.', group: 'settings' }, { title: 'Filters', name: 'filters', type: 'array', description: 'Define what filters are associated with this product', of: [ { title: 'Filter', name: 'filter', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'Filter', name: 'filter', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'filter' }] }, { title: 'Which option is this for?', name: 'forOption', type: 'string', options: { list: [{ title: 'All', value: '' }], from: 'options', fromData: { title: 'name' }, joinWith: 'values' } } ], preview: { select: { title: 'filter.title', type: 'filter.type', color: 'filter.color.color', forOption: 'forOption' }, prepare({ title = 'Untitled', type, color, forOption }) { const displayType = type && type.trim() ? type : 'simple' const option = forOption ? forOption.split(':') : null return { title, subtitle: option && option.length > 1 ? `${option[0]}: ${option[1]}` : 'All Variants', media: getIcon(displayType, color?.hex.toUpperCase()) } } } } ], options: { editModal: 'popover' }, validation: Rule => Rule.unique(), group: 'settings' }, { title: 'SEO / Share Settings', name: 'seo', type: 'seo', group: 'seo' } ] }