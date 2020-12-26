Pricing update: Free users
Last updated: Dec 26, 2020

Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve this error that I am receiving when I am trying to start my sanity project?

Dec 26, 2020, 10:27 PM

Did you delete your node_modules folder?

Dec 26, 2020, 10:33 PM

Not that I'm aware

Dec 26, 2020, 10:34 PM

So both my node modules and my sanity.json are under my "studio" folder

Dec 26, 2020, 10:37 PM

sorry if this is a dumb question, but How do i do that? typing the original command was working for me until just a few mins ago.

Dec 26, 2020, 10:40 PM

Can you see the missing file in 

node_modules/@sanity/base
?

Dec 26, 2020, 10:45 PM

yes I can see the file and open it

Dec 26, 2020, 10:46 PM

Have you tried running yarn?

Dec 26, 2020, 10:48 PM

To clarify, I am able to open "readManifest.js" file

Dec 26, 2020, 10:48 PM

i have

Dec 26, 2020, 10:49 PM

what about the missing: sanity.json?

Dec 26, 2020, 10:49 PM

no i dont see that in "sanity base"

Dec 26, 2020, 10:51 PM

that is what i see

Dec 26, 2020, 10:54 PM

Ya you’re missing a ton. I’d delete node_modules and run yarn to rebuild it.

Dec 26, 2020, 10:56 PM

will it delete any other code though?

Dec 26, 2020, 10:56 PM

thats not in my node modules

Dec 26, 2020, 10:56 PM

Typically when I’m missing a file in node_modules deleting the node_modules folder and running yarn to rebuild it clears things up.
I’m not familiar with the yarn command deleting anything. It just resolves the packages that should be there.

Dec 26, 2020, 11:02 PM

Did it work out?

Dec 26, 2020, 11:28 PM

It did work out. Thankfully!! Thank you so much for helping

Dec 26, 2020, 11:34 PM

Glad to hear it. Game on.

Dec 26, 2020, 11:35 PM

