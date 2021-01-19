Pricing update: Free users
Hey guys, this is my first time using the sanity-intl-plugin for document-level translations and I'm having some weird issues...
The problem is I cannot fetch translated content. The weird part is that I can fetch it in the browser and using the Vision plugin, but when I try from Postman or my Gatsby application, it returns a 200 OK response, but an empty result. Base language document works fine everywhere.

I was thinking at first that it is an encoding problem, but I guess not since I'm able to retrieve the base language document

Could you guys point me in the right direction? Thanks

Dec 29, 2020, 5:12 PM

https://bfk8bpqm.api.sanity.io/v1/data/export/production/
Okay, this is my dataset.

For example, this query works totally fine except that when I try to send the request in Postman or in the code somewhere, 

ref
doesn't exist, but in the browser, it works fine. Could this be an encoding issue?

*[_type == "home" &amp;&amp; i18n_lang == "en"] {
    _id,
    heroSection {caption, heading},
    halfSection,
	i18n_refs[] {
      lang,
      ref-&gt;{_id}
    }
}

Dec 29, 2020, 5:27 PM

I'm also not able to retrieve the document with this query in the code, but again, in Vision and browser it works fine

*[_id in path "i18n.a5fa0a25-cf84-43bf-877b-816f101f8a76.*"]

Dec 29, 2020, 5:32 PM

There was a post earlier today where someone from Sanity mentioned that paths with dots in them are always private. I assume you're not passing a token. Could that be the problem?

Dec 29, 2020, 5:47 PM
Dec 29, 2020, 5:48 PM

Damn, I've lost 2 days on this and you just saved my ass sir! Thank you so much

Dec 29, 2020, 5:58 PM

Awesome! Full credit to

user J
!

Dec 29, 2020, 5:58 PM

Hit exactly the same issues today. Maybe it would be useful to mention this in the GROQ cheatsheet as a heads up?

Jan 19, 2021, 9:55 AM

