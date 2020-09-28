Hey, I am hosting a pdf on sanity and put it in a link on a webpage, recently I discovered that in safari it shows

Blocked plug-in

{/*This was a test link where which works fine for me*/} <a href="<https://blog.bernina.com/de/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2016/07/Schnittmuster-A-kleid.pdf>" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Schnittmuster A-Kleid</a> {/*This gives me the blocked plugin problem: */} <a href="<https://cdn.sanity.io/files/m29pqcus/staging/d103fbd4191583b07c87301e18e1afd954e62348.pdf>" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Aktuelle Verhaltensregeln / Hygienemaßnahmen.</a>

when clicking the link. This behavior is new to me and I do not have it with other pdf links. Does anyone have an idea why this is and what how to solve it? It is not just on my safari browser but as well on the one of my aunt (she’s the owner of the webpage I build and it already runs for almost 2 years now)here is the part of my code: