Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

Hey! When after creating a new project `sanity init` (with empty schema), I get this error when I run `sanity start` : ```Warning in ./node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/es/atoms/icon/icon.js 16:9...

6 replies
Last updated: Dec 10, 2020

Hey!When after creating a new project 

sanity init
(with empty schema), I get this error when I run 
sanity start
:
Warning in ./node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/es/atoms/icon/icon.js
16:9-14 "export 'default' (imported as 'icons') was not found in '@sanity/icons'
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/es/atoms/icon/icon.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/es/atoms/icon/index.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/es/atoms/textInput/textInput.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/es/atoms/textInput/index.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/es/atoms/index.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/es/index.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
 @ multi ./node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
I think it's linked with the latest release of the Studio.

Dec 10, 2020, 11:53 AM

Thanks for sharing Jérôme! Indeed, this was a bug in 

2.1.0
that should be fixed in 
2.1.1
. I'll check with the team to make sure the fix covers 
sanity init
as well.

Dec 10, 2020, 11:55 AM

Thanks for sharing Jérôme! Indeed, this was a bug in 

2.1.0
that should be fixed in 
2.1.1
. I'll check with the team to make sure the fix covers 
sanity init
as well.

Dec 10, 2020, 11:55 AM

Thanks for the quick reply! 😃After running 

sanity upgrade
, I still get the warning.

Dec 10, 2020, 11:56 AM

Looks like this one's on us then 🙂 Thanks for confirming

Dec 10, 2020, 11:58 AM

no worries, it's just a warning. Studio works fine.🙂

Dec 10, 2020, 12:01 PM

Thanks for the quick fix ! I'm going to introduce Sanity to a team tonight and I didn't want to have warnings popup in the console 😅

Dec 10, 2020, 2:44 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.