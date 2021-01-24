Pricing update: Free users
Hi, Can someone tell me the proper way to enter the projectID using ENV’s in the sanity.json. If I hard code, works great, anything else and and it’s not finding the projectId....

Last updated: Jan 24, 2021

"api": {
    "projectId": "PLACEHOLDER_ENV_VARIABLES_WILL_HANDLE_FOR_US",
    "dataset": "PLACEHOLDER_ENV_VARIABLES_WILL_HANDLE_FOR_US"
  }

Jan 6, 2021, 5:17 PM

They need to be in studio folder and be named 

.env.development
and 
.env.production
I think

Jan 6, 2021, 5:22 PM

and should not be referenced in sanity.json file like that. you can delete the api section

Jan 6, 2021, 5:23 PM

ok thanks, I’ll give that a go

Jan 6, 2021, 5:28 PM

https://www.sanity.io/docs/studio-environment-variables#dot-env-files-env-f5e9e3158896 here you can read a bit more about how they should me named etc

Jan 6, 2021, 5:31 PM

Makes sense, production is working, it’s just localhost that is not finding the project ID. I put in the studio folder

Jan 6, 2021, 5:33 PM

Nice, that’s all it was. Cheers

Jan 6, 2021, 5:36 PM

Hey guys, I am facing the same problem, and I followed the instructions of

(removed the api section from sanity.json), and I placed a .env.development in the root folders with the variables SANITY_STUDIO_API_PROJECT_ID and SANITY_STUDIO_API_DATASET defined.However, when I run sanity start, sanity says "Project configuration required before starting studio" and forces me to select a project or create a new one ...

Any ideas how I could fix that?

Jan 23, 2021, 10:45 AM

(found the answer thanks to

, commented here: https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1611482229244200 )

Jan 24, 2021, 12:37 PM

