Hi everyone. I'm new to using Sanity and having a bit of an issue with local development, and wondering if someone is able to point me in the right direction.

The issue is that when I run



sanity start

<https://localhost:3333>

sanity start

@sanity/cli

and then open my browser to, it seems to be using a previous Sanity project, and not the project I am running thecommand fromI have tried disabling the other project, logging in and out of Sanity via the CLI, clearing browser cache, re-installingglobally, but still having this issueIs there something I am missing? How can I clear the unwanted project from my local development?Thanks in advance for any replies.