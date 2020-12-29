Pricing update: Free users
Last updated: Dec 29, 2020

Hi everyone. I'm new to using Sanity and having a bit of an issue with local development, and wondering if someone is able to point me in the right direction.
The issue is that when I run 

sanity start
and then open my browser to 
<https://localhost:3333>
, it seems to be using a previous Sanity project, and not the project I am running the 
sanity start
command from
I have tried disabling the other project, logging in and out of Sanity via the CLI, clearing browser cache, re-installing 
@sanity/cli
globally, but still having this issue
Is there something I am missing? How can I clear the unwanted project from my local development?

Thanks in advance for any replies.

Dec 29, 2020, 6:14 PM

Check 

sanity.json
make sure it has the correct project

Dec 29, 2020, 6:38 PM

Thanks. It does have the correct project

Dec 29, 2020, 6:41 PM

Strange usually logging back in with 

sanity login
does the trick, maybe check that your 
sanity
npm command is up to date to the latest?

Dec 29, 2020, 6:43 PM

Ah, like checking that the CLI is up to date? I recently re-installed the CLI so I think it's good as far as that goes

Dec 29, 2020, 6:45 PM

To clarify, I am still able to use my new project, but I need to skip local development. I can deploy the GraphQL API to the 'live' Studio, and I can log into it and see the correct schema that way, but it seems 

sanity start
is caching a previous project and blocking local development on the Studio

Dec 29, 2020, 6:52 PM

Just now I also tried deleting all of my other Sanity projects, but still the same issue. Here is a screen shot of the error I get when navigating to 

localhost:3333

Dec 29, 2020, 6:59 PM

Hi

user J
can you DM me the project id in question? Looks like it has been disabled? Are you able to enable in on manage.sanity.io ?

Dec 29, 2020, 7:17 PM

Resolved on DM. Restarting the machine did the trick. Seemed to be a stray process with an old project running on the same port.

Dec 29, 2020, 7:58 PM

