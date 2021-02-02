Pricing update: Free users
1 replies
Last updated: Feb 2, 2021

Hi! How to add a doc via sanity client that has a weak reference? If I do this, it throws an error `key "weak" not allowed in ref`:

const author = {
  _type: 'reference',
  _ref: id,
  weak: true,
};
However, if I remove 
weak
, after creating the doc via sanity client the studio tells me "Warning: This reference is strong, but should be weak according to schema."

Feb 2, 2021, 11:34 AM

Try 

_weak
instead, with the underscore 🙂 Without it only goes for schemas, not the actual JSON. Sorry about the confusion there.

Feb 2, 2021, 11:39 AM

