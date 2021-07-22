Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Hiding dashboard and menu items based on user roles in Sanity.io

4 replies
Last updated: Jul 22, 2021
Btw, can I hide some dashboard, menu items, schema pages from users with a “editor” role or based on a e-mail, username?
Jul 21, 2021, 5:38 PM
Ahhh just found it let’s see. But he’s using groupNames ‘wizards’ where do you create such groups?
Jul 21, 2021, 5:51 PM
Haha, I think those are just examples. I mean, if you have an enterprise plan you could create a ‘wizards’ role if you were so inclined.
Jul 21, 2021, 5:52 PM
lol wizards Cool so I only need to check if editors else show admin roles.
So basically I just need to move my current fields inside checks right


import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'

import {
   FiPaperclip,
   FiUser,
   FiUsers,
   FiEdit,
   FiSettings,
   FiMessageSquare,
   FiHeart,
   FiInfo,
   FiNavigation,
   FiFileText,
   FiFile,
   FiTag,
   FiCheckSquare
} from 'react-icons/fi'

import PagePreview from '../studio/src/components/preview/page/PagePreview'

const hiddenDocTypes = (listItem) =&gt;
   ![
      'author',
      'post',
      'page',
      'category',
      'theme',
      'comment',
      'friends',
      'route',
      'navigation',
      'general',
      'featured',
      'cookie'
   ].includes(listItem.getId())

const siteMenu = () =&gt;
   S.list()
      .title('Website')
      .items([
         S.listItem()
            .title('Posts')
            .child(S.documentTypeList('post').title('Posts overview'))
            .schemaType('post')
            .icon(FiEdit),

         S.divider(),

         S.listItem()
            .title('Pages')
            .child(S.documentTypeList('page').title('Pages overview'))
            .schemaType('page')
            .icon(FiFile),

         S.divider(),

         S.listItem()
            .title('Authors')
            .child(S.documentTypeList('author').title('Authors overview'))
            .schemaType('author')
            .icon(FiUser),

         S.divider(),

         S.listItem()
            .title('Themes')
            .child(S.documentTypeList('theme').title('Themes overview'))
            .schemaType('theme')
            .icon(FiHeart),

         S.divider(),

         S.listItem()
            .title('Categories')
            .child(S.documentTypeList('category').title('Categories overview'))
            .schemaType('category')
            .icon(FiTag),

         S.divider(),

         S.listItem()
            .title('Comments')
            .child(S.documentTypeList('comment').title('Comments overview'))
            .schemaType('comment')
            .icon(FiMessageSquare),

         S.divider(),

         S.listItem()
            .title('Routes')
            .child(S.documentTypeList('route').title('Routes'))
            .schemaType('route')
            .icon(FiPaperclip),

         S.divider(),

         // Settings menu with sub-menu's.
         S.listItem()
            .title('Settings')
            .child(
               S.list()
                  // Sets a title for our new list
                  .title('Settings')
                  // Add items to the array
                  // Each will pull one of our new singletons
                  .items([
                     S.listItem()
                        .title('General')
                        .icon(FiInfo)
                        .child(
                           S.document()
                              .schemaType('general')
                              .documentId('generalSettings')
                              .title('General Settings')
                        ),

                     S.divider(),

                     S.listItem()
                        .title('Navigation')
                        .icon(FiNavigation)
                        .child(
                           S.document()
                              .schemaType('navigation')
                              .documentId('navigationSettings')
                              .title('Navigation Settings')
                        ),

                     S.divider(),

                     S.listItem()
                        .title('Featured articles')
                        .icon(FiFileText)
                        .child(
                           S.document()
                              .schemaType('featured')
                              .documentId('featuredArticlesSettings')
                              .title('Featured Articles Settings')
                        ),

                     S.divider(),

                     S.listItem()
                        .title('Cookie Consent')
                        .icon(FiCheckSquare)
                        .child(
                           S.document()
                              .schemaType('cookie')
                              .documentId('cookieSettings')
                              .title('Cookie Consent Settings')
                        ),

                     S.divider(),

                     S.listItem()
                        .title('Friends team')
                        .icon(FiUsers)
                        .child(
                           S.document()
                              .schemaType('friends')
                              .documentId('settingsFriends')
                              .title('Friends Settings')
                        )
                  ])
            )
            .icon(FiSettings),

         // `S.documentTypeListItems()` returns an array of all the document types
         // defined in schema.js. We filter out those that we have
         // defined the structure above.
         ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes)
      ])

export default siteMenu

export const getDefaultDocumentNode = (props) =&gt; {
   /**
    * Here you can define fallback views for document types without
    * a structure definition for the document node. If you want different
    * fallbacks for different types, or document values (e.g. if there is a slug present)
    * you can set up that logic in here too.
    * <https://www.sanity.io/docs/structure-builder-reference#getdefaultdocumentnode-97e44ce262c9>
    */
   const { schemaType } = props
   if (schemaType === 'page') {
      return S.document().views([
         S.view.form(),
         S.view.component(PagePreview).title('Preview Page')
      ])
   }

   return S.document().views([S.view.form()])
}

Jul 21, 2021, 5:55 PM
Exactly.
Jul 22, 2021, 4:25 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.