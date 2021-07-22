Hiding dashboard and menu items based on user roles in Sanity.io

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' import { FiPaperclip, FiUser, FiUsers, FiEdit, FiSettings, FiMessageSquare, FiHeart, FiInfo, FiNavigation, FiFileText, FiFile, FiTag, FiCheckSquare } from 'react-icons/fi' import PagePreview from '../studio/src/components/preview/page/PagePreview' const hiddenDocTypes = (listItem) => ![ 'author', 'post', 'page', 'category', 'theme', 'comment', 'friends', 'route', 'navigation', 'general', 'featured', 'cookie' ].includes(listItem.getId()) const siteMenu = () => S.list() .title('Website') .items([ S.listItem() .title('Posts') .child(S.documentTypeList('post').title('Posts overview')) .schemaType('post') .icon(FiEdit), S.divider(), S.listItem() .title('Pages') .child(S.documentTypeList('page').title('Pages overview')) .schemaType('page') .icon(FiFile), S.divider(), S.listItem() .title('Authors') .child(S.documentTypeList('author').title('Authors overview')) .schemaType('author') .icon(FiUser), S.divider(), S.listItem() .title('Themes') .child(S.documentTypeList('theme').title('Themes overview')) .schemaType('theme') .icon(FiHeart), S.divider(), S.listItem() .title('Categories') .child(S.documentTypeList('category').title('Categories overview')) .schemaType('category') .icon(FiTag), S.divider(), S.listItem() .title('Comments') .child(S.documentTypeList('comment').title('Comments overview')) .schemaType('comment') .icon(FiMessageSquare), S.divider(), S.listItem() .title('Routes') .child(S.documentTypeList('route').title('Routes')) .schemaType('route') .icon(FiPaperclip), S.divider(), // Settings menu with sub-menu's. S.listItem() .title('Settings') .child( S.list() // Sets a title for our new list .title('Settings') // Add items to the array // Each will pull one of our new singletons .items([ S.listItem() .title('General') .icon(FiInfo) .child( S.document() .schemaType('general') .documentId('generalSettings') .title('General Settings') ), S.divider(), S.listItem() .title('Navigation') .icon(FiNavigation) .child( S.document() .schemaType('navigation') .documentId('navigationSettings') .title('Navigation Settings') ), S.divider(), S.listItem() .title('Featured articles') .icon(FiFileText) .child( S.document() .schemaType('featured') .documentId('featuredArticlesSettings') .title('Featured Articles Settings') ), S.divider(), S.listItem() .title('Cookie Consent') .icon(FiCheckSquare) .child( S.document() .schemaType('cookie') .documentId('cookieSettings') .title('Cookie Consent Settings') ), S.divider(), S.listItem() .title('Friends team') .icon(FiUsers) .child( S.document() .schemaType('friends') .documentId('settingsFriends') .title('Friends Settings') ) ]) ) .icon(FiSettings), // `S.documentTypeListItems()` returns an array of all the document types // defined in schema.js. We filter out those that we have // defined the structure above. ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes) ]) export default siteMenu export const getDefaultDocumentNode = (props) => { /** * Here you can define fallback views for document types without * a structure definition for the document node. If you want different * fallbacks for different types, or document values (e.g. if there is a slug present) * you can set up that logic in here too. * <https://www.sanity.io/docs/structure-builder-reference#getdefaultdocumentnode-97e44ce262c9> */ const { schemaType } = props if (schemaType === 'page') { return S.document().views([ S.view.form(), S.view.component(PagePreview).title('Preview Page') ]) } return S.document().views([S.view.form()]) }