High bandwidth usage on Gatsby site with Sanity CDN images

gatsby-sanity-source

gatsby-image

Hi everyone, back again with a bandwidth question. I have a Gatsby site that builds everything at run time but all of the images are served over the sanity CDN (I’m using theplugin withfor this) and the bandwidth usage is sky high vs what I’d expect:In the last 30 days the website has had around 1,200 visitors, so not exactlyhuge traffic. My usage on Netlify is in the MB’s so it has a tiny footprint there. It’s just Sanity usage which I assume is coming from the images?Can anyone help me figure this out? I’ve tried lowering the resolution of the images but can’t go much lower without the quality suffering.I have a theory that users might be having to re-download images every time a new update/build is made to the site, but I have no understanding of how to prove that…