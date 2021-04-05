Highlighting Decorator is not being Applied in the Front End
Last updated: Apr 5, 2021
user GHi, I have built a blog using your tutorial: Build your first blog using React. After that, I have added a decorator for highlighting text. [Highlighted text will have a background color of yellow]. In the portable text editor, whenever I highlight any text, the background color becomes yellow, as expected. However, in the frontend, the highlighting is not applied. What do I need to do? I have been struggling with this for the last two days. Pls help me here. The code snippets are as follows:
src/components/OnePost.js
sanityblog/blockContent.js
import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react"; import { useParams } from "react-router-dom"; import sanityClient from "../client.js"; import BlockContent from "@sanity/block-content-to-react"; import { Prism as SyntaxHighlighter } from "react-syntax-highlighter"; import { coldarkDark } from "react-syntax-highlighter/dist/esm/styles/prism"; export default function OnePost() { const [postData, setPostData] = useState(null); const { slug } = useParams(); const serializers = { types: { code: (props) => ( <SyntaxHighlighter language={props.node.language} style={coldarkDark} showLineNumbers lineNumberStyle={{ padding: "0 5px 0 0", fontSize: 14, borderRight: "1.5px solid darkgray", marginRight: "10px", }} > {props.node.code} </SyntaxHighlighter> ), }, }; useEffect(() => { sanityClient .fetch( `*[slug.current == $slug]{ title, slug, mainImage{ asset->{ _id, url } }, body, "name": author->name, "authorImage": author->image }`, { slug } ) .then((data) => setPostData(data[0])) .catch(console.error); }, [slug]); if (!postData) return <div>Loading...</div>; return ( <div className="col-11 col-sm-10 col-md-6 mx-auto mt-5"> <div> <h1 className="font-weight-bold">{postData.title}</h1> <div> <h6 className="text-secondary">{postData.name}</h6> </div> </div> <div className="text-muted"> <BlockContent blocks={postData.body} projectId={sanityClient.projectId} dataset={sanityClient.dataset} serializers={serializers} /> </div> </div> ); }
import React from "react"; /** * This is the schema definition for the rich text fields used for * for this blog studio. When you import it in schemas.js it can be * reused in other parts of the studio with: * { * name: 'someName', * title: 'Some title', * type: 'blockContent' * } */ const highlightRender = (props) => ( <span style={{ backgroundColor: "yellow" }}>{props.children}</span> ); export default { title: "Block Content", name: "blockContent", type: "array", of: [ { title: "Block", type: "block", // Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These // correspond with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value // you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to // use your content. styles: [ { title: "Normal", value: "normal" }, { title: "H1", value: "h1" }, { title: "H2", value: "h2" }, { title: "H3", value: "h3" }, { title: "H4", value: "h4" }, { title: "Quote", value: "blockquote" }, ], lists: [{ title: "Bullet", value: "bullet" }], // Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor. marks: { // Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic // preference or highlighting by editors. decorators: [ { title: "Strong", value: "strong" }, { title: "Emphasis", value: "em" }, { title: "Highlight", value: "highlight", blockEditor: { icon: () => "H", render: highlightRender, }, }, ], // Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote. annotations: [ { title: "URL", name: "link", type: "object", fields: [ { title: "URL", name: "href", type: "url", }, { title: "Open in new tab", name: "blank", description: "Read <https://css-tricks.com/use-target_blank/>", type: "boolean", }, ], }, ], }, }, // You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use // primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array // as a block type. { type: "image", options: { hotspot: true }, }, { type: "code", }, ], };
Apr 3, 2021, 6:25 AM
user TI replied to your thread in help. Please let me know if serializing your highlighted text is still not working after that.
Apr 5, 2021, 5:59 PM
