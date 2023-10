As you noted, you need a server that is always available to respond to changes. Sanity Userdio is purely a client-side app, so unfortunately there is no server running to respond to changes. Sanity's GROQ-powered webhooks and Strapi's Server Hooks are roughly analogous, with the only difference being that Sanity doesn't provide any abstraction for handling webhooks ( although we do have a tool for verifying webhook requests ).We've found Vercel to be a great option for bundling your Userdio and webhook handlers together in the same project. If you deploy to Vercel, you can create an `api` directory inside your Userdio project to contain your webhook handlers