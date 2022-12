npm i -g @sanity/cli

Hi and welcome, Harry. I personally take the monorepo approach and I believe in most cases, Sanity does too. In fact, in this article Knut links to a list of monorepo pros and cons that you could consider.To start off, you’ll need to have installed the CLI. If you haven’t already, runHere’s how I get set up. I create my project folder, then in it I add two folders:and. Call them what you wish. I go to the sanity folder and run, which creates a project. I usually choose the clean schema and then add in my own boilerplate, but you can choose whichever you think will best get you started. At this point, your Sanity project should be ready to go. You could runand start working in the Studio, but I would normally get the rest set up first.Inyou can set up however you choose. You’re planning to work with Next.js, so you can follow the steps (or however you get started).Once you’re set up, go to your project folder (containingand) and initialize your git repo. Make sure you havefiles set up so you’re not committing node_modules and other ignorables. I’ll assume you’re deploying to GitHub but GitLab, BitBucket, or even a third-party repo should work, too.I deploy all my studios to Sanity, which simply requires acommand. Everything is committed to my GitHub repo but is accessible fromFor your front end, go to vercel.com and choose New Project. Import the repo you created and committed to, and then when you get to the Import Project screen, select(or whatever you called it). Vercel should automatically detect your framework and set your build settings.If you run into any struggles, please post back here.