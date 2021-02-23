I am new to the field. May I ask how should I host sanity and the nextjs web through vercel? Should I do it in monorepo or should I host it in one project? I have tried to host it in one project, however I am completely puzzled on how to do that as it seems there isn't a guide for it and when I read through many github projects that host both the web and sanity in the same project, the configuration method seems to differ from project to project. Thanks for any help!