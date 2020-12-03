Pricing update: Free users
How can I implement footnotes?

Last updated: Dec 3, 2020

can someone point me in the right direction on how i can implement footnotes?

Dec 3, 2020, 3:58 AM

Hey

user T
– you want to look into portableText marks and annotations. The tutorial on Sanity’s docs is amazing for getting started. Once you’ve followed it through, you should be very comfortable adapting for your use case

Dec 3, 2020, 8:57 AM
Dec 3, 2020, 8:57 AM

I was doing this only last week :-)

Dec 3, 2020, 8:57 AM

The section you want is annotations, but highlight example is helpful too – and then you could look into making a custom serializer on front-end. I use https://github.com/rdunk/sanity-blocks-vue-component for Vue but think the plugins made for other frameworks work similarly

Dec 3, 2020, 9:01 AM
Dec 3, 2020, 12:10 PM

