Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How Can I View All My Users in a Database?

2 replies
Last updated: Jan 12, 2022

Hey there I want to be able to view all my users in a database and their associated details in my Sanity studio, I’m using Supabase and I know people have done this with Firebase, so I can imagine it would behave similarly but a bit more postgress-y. My question is how do I pull this data into my studio?? I’ve done stuff like this with Shopify and Stripe but they seem to be more documented / pre built. If any one could point me in the right direction that would be greatly appreciated 🙏

Jan 11, 2022, 10:29 PM

Thanks

user M
yeah I’ve got access to an API, so I’ll give Mutations a try!

Jan 12, 2022, 3:25 AM

Let us know if you need help working out the mutation!

Jan 12, 2022, 5:33 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.