How to Add a Link to an Image in PortableText Editor

Last updated: Aug 11, 2022

Question about links. I've setup links similar to this post: https://www.sanity.io/guides/portable-text-internal-and-external-links and that is fine with one drawback, how to add a link to an image? I'm currently importing a wordpress blog and ran into this limitation. Is there a recommended way to link an image that works in the portableText editor with annotations?

Aug 11, 2022, 9:21 PM

Would this be an image in your dataset or an image hosted outside of sanity?

Aug 11, 2022, 9:22 PM

I'm importing the images into sanity as I go, using block-tools. So it would be an image I import. Creating ldjson as I go through the html.

Aug 11, 2022, 9:23 PM

I guess I could add a link option on my media types, just wondering if there is a better way.

Aug 11, 2022, 9:25 PM

not really hard to check if the link child is an image in the processing, block-tools is super cool

Aug 11, 2022, 9:26 PM

Ah, got it. I understand. If you're adding the image to your dataset, could you just add it to your array of blocks like in this example? You could then use conditionals in your query to expand the asset on your frontend.

Aug 11, 2022, 9:29 PM

But how would you attach a link, e.g &lt;a href="some external url"&gt;&lt;img src="sanity image asset" /&gt;&lt;/a&gt;?

Aug 11, 2022, 9:37 PM

only thing I can think of is a custom image object with a link option but the portableText UI wouldn't be used to manage the linking. It would have to be set when the image is inserted from the popup

Aug 11, 2022, 9:38 PM

Ok, I think I misunderstood. Is the idea to a) set a link and b) set an image that will represent that link on the frontend?

Aug 11, 2022, 9:39 PM

If so, you can add a field to your image object for that url:

{
  name: 'image',
  type: 'image',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'link',
      type: 'url',
      options: {
        isHighlighted: true
      }
    }
  ]
}

Aug 11, 2022, 9:41 PM

yeah, the wordpress site I'm imported uses images linked to youtube videos. So I want to maintain that on import.

Aug 11, 2022, 9:41 PM

fair enough, I'll go that route. It was my initial plan but wasn't sure if there was a better way.

Aug 11, 2022, 9:42 PM

thank you

Aug 11, 2022, 9:43 PM

Happy to help!

Aug 11, 2022, 9:43 PM

