Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to add a Load More button to a Sanity blog list

4 replies
Last updated: Jun 3, 2023
Hello, Everyone.
Please tell me how to connect together in different ways. Take the code from the first variant with Load Mode button and add it to the code of Sanity Posts ?

#1 - Load More

'use client'

import { useEffect, useState } from "react"


export default function Page() {
  const [items, setItems] = useState([]);
  const [visible, setVisible] = useState(24)

  const showMoreItems = () =&gt; {
    setVisible((prevValue) =&gt; prevValue + 24)
  }

  useEffect(() =&gt; {
    fetch("<https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts>")
    .then((res) =&gt; res.json())
    .then((data) =&gt; setItems(data))
  }, [])

  return (
    &lt;div className='container py-4'&gt;
      &lt;div className="grid sm:grid-cols-2 gap-4"&gt;
      {items.slice(0, visible).map((item: any) =&gt;(
        &lt;div key={item.id} className="p-4 border rounded-lg space-y-2"&gt;
          &lt;h2 className="tetx-xl font-bold"&gt;{item.title}&lt;/h2&gt;
          &lt;p&gt;{item.body}&lt;/p&gt;
        &lt;/div&gt;
      ))}
      &lt;/div&gt;

      &lt;button className="py-3 w-full bg-blue-600 text-white mt-4 rounded-lg" onClick={showMoreItems}&gt;Load More&lt;/button&gt;
    &lt;/div&gt;
  )
}
#2 - Sanity


import { getPostsApps } from "@/sanity-utils"
import Image from 'next/image'
import Link from 'next/link'

export default async function Apps() {
  const posts = await getPostsApps();

  return (
    &lt;main className="container py-12"&gt;
      &lt;div className='grid grid-cols-1 md:grid-cols-2 lg:grid-cols-3 3xl:grid-cols-4 gap-12 2xl:gap-16'&gt;
        {posts.map((post) =&gt; {
          return (
            &lt;div key={post._id} className='space-y-4'&gt;
              &lt;Link
                href={post.url}
                target='_blank'
                title={post.name}
                rel="noopener noreferrer inline-block"
              &gt;
                &lt;div className="relative"&gt;
                  &lt;Image
                    src={post.image}
                    alt={post.name}
                    width={460}
                    height={320}
                    className={post.border ? "object-cover rounded-lg w-full border border-slate-200" : "object-cover rounded-lg w-full"}
                  /&gt;
      
                  {post.new &amp;&amp; &lt;div className="absolute right-2 top-2 z-10 bg-blue-600 text-white text-xs py-0.5 px-1.5 rounded"&gt;New&lt;/div&gt;}
                &lt;/div&gt;
              &lt;/Link&gt;

              &lt;h2 className='text-2xl md:text-3xl font-bold leading-tight text-default'&gt;{post.name}&lt;/h2&gt;
              &lt;p className='md:text-lg leading-relaxed font-light text-default'&gt;{post.content}&lt;/p&gt;
            &lt;/div&gt;
          );
        })}
      &lt;/div&gt;
    &lt;/main&gt;
  )
}
[0...24] -
Sanity.io ’s documentation doesn’t tell you how to download the rest of the posts.
export async function getPosts(): Promise&lt;Posts[]&gt; {
  return client.fetch(
    groq`*[_type == "posts"] | order(_createdAt desc) [0...24] { //&amp;&amp; favorites
      _id,
      new,
      name,
      url,
      "image": image.asset-&gt;url,
      "alt": image.alt,
      border,
      content,
      category-&gt;,
      author-&gt;,
    }`
  )
}
Jun 2, 2023, 6:07 PM
If you search the docs , you’ll find a couple of examples for paginating your results.
Jun 2, 2023, 7:36 PM
Thank you. Unfortunately, that’s not it at all. I know how to make a limit on the number of posts in Sanity. In the documentation there is not a single example of how to make a button load more, not just theory, namely an example of code page posts.tsx. The video tutorials also show how to make a blog, but how to make dynamic pagination I have not found.
If possible, please make an example of how to connect my two options above. I think it will be very useful not only for me. Because all the examples or ready-made assemblies on the site are not full-fledged solutions for a blog.
Jun 3, 2023, 8:49 AM
Hi
user J
, under the guides section on the Sanity site is a example. Here the link:

https://hdoro.dev/minimal-sanity-io-pagination
Jun 3, 2023, 1:07 PM
Hi
user J
, Unfortunately, it didn’t help me. But I managed to find a solution. This is exactly the solution I was looking for. There are no concrete examples in the documentation. Mostly theory. I’m still new to Sanity and it’s hard to apply solutions from the documentation.

./app/page.tsx

import { getPostsApps } from "@/sanity-utils"
import BlogList from "@/components/BlogList";

export default async function Apps() {
  const posts = await getPostsApps();

  return (
    &lt;main className="container py-12"&gt;

      &lt;div className="text-center mb-12 md:mb-16"&gt;
        &lt;h1 className="text-2xl xs:text-5xl font-black text-default"&gt;
          Category: APPS
        &lt;/h1&gt;
      &lt;/div&gt;

      &lt;div className='grid grid-cols-1 md:grid-cols-2 lg:grid-cols-3 3xl:grid-cols-4 gap-12 2xl:gap-16'&gt;
        &lt;BlogList posts={posts} /&gt;  
      &lt;/div&gt;
    &lt;/main&gt;
  )
}

./components/BlogList.tsx

"use client"

import { useState } from "react"

import Image from 'next/image'
import Link from 'next/link'

type Props = {
  posts: Posts[];
};

const BlogList = ({ posts }: Props) =&gt; {

  const articlesShown = 4;
  const [loadMore, setLoadMore] = useState(articlesShown);
  const showMoreArticles = () =&gt; {
    setLoadMore(loadMore + articlesShown);
  };

  return (
      &lt;div className='grid grid-cols-1 md:grid-cols-2 lg:grid-cols-3 3xl:grid-cols-4 gap-12 2xl:gap-16'&gt;
        {posts.slice(0, loadMore).map((post) =&gt; {
          return (
            &lt;div key={post._id} className='space-y-4'&gt;
              &lt;Link
                href={post.url}
                target='_blank'
                title={post.name}
                rel="noopener noreferrer inline-block"
              &gt;
                &lt;div className="relative"&gt;
                  &lt;Image
                    src={post.image}
                    alt={post.name}
                    width={460}
                    height={320}
                    className={post.border ? "object-cover rounded-lg w-full border border-slate-200" : "object-cover rounded-lg w-full"}
                  /&gt;
      
                  {post.new &amp;&amp; &lt;div className="absolute right-2 top-2 z-10 bg-blue-600 text-white text-xs py-0.5 px-1.5 rounded"&gt;New&lt;/div&gt;}
                &lt;/div&gt;
              &lt;/Link&gt;
              
              {/* &lt;h3 className="text-xs font-bold uppercase text-default"&gt;
                {post.category.name}
               &lt;/h3&gt; */}

              &lt;h2 className='text-2xl md:text-3xl font-bold leading-tight text-default'&gt;{post.name}&lt;/h2&gt;
              &lt;p className='md:text-lg leading-relaxed font-light text-default'&gt;{post.content}&lt;/p&gt;
            &lt;/div&gt;
          );
        })}

        &lt;div className="flex justify-center"&gt;
          {loadMore &lt; posts?.length ? (
            &lt;button
              type="button"
              className="group relative overflow-hidden bg-white px-2 py-3 text-sm md:text-base rounded-lg"
              onClick={showMoreArticles}
            &gt;
              &lt;div className="absolute inset-0 w-3  bg-[#8F00FF]  transition-all duration-[350ms] ease-out group-hover:w-full"&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
              &lt;span className="relative text-black group-hover:text-white "&gt;
                Load More Articles
              &lt;/span&gt;
            &lt;/button&gt;
          ) : (
            &lt;button
              type="button"
              className="bg-[#483248] text-[#FFF] px-2 py-3 text-sm md:text-base rounded-lg opacity-50 cursor-not-allowed"
              onClick={showMoreArticles}
              disabled
            &gt;
              All articles loaded
            &lt;/button&gt;
          )}
        &lt;/div&gt;
        &lt;div className="flex justify-center mt-5"&gt;
          Showing {loadMore} of {posts?.length} articles
        &lt;/div&gt;
      &lt;/div&gt;
      
  )
}
export default BlogList;
Jun 3, 2023, 2:20 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.