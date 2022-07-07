How to add Custom Input Fields onto Product Pages to allow Product Customization by Customers
10 replies
Last updated: Jul 7, 2022
L
Question: would this be the guide I need to follow if I wanted to add custom input fields on my single products page for customers to input their desired customizable text, colors, and more customizable features on a product? Would this take that information from the customer and when they press my add to cart button it sends that information with the original product name, price, etc to the cart. And then when the purchase is successful it sends it to either my sanity studio or an automated email? That's what I'm trying to do but the guide although we'll written is a little bit out of my realm of experience. But ill struggle through it I just want to make sure I'm in the right place. https://www.sanity.io/guides/custom-input-3rd-party-dataB550
OR
Is it portable text I'm trying to achieve?
OR
Is it portable text I'm trying to achieve?
Jul 7, 2022, 3:50 PM
L
See here for more context on my project
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1657179539740939?thread_ts=1657179539.740939&cid=C9Z7RC3V1
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1657179539740939?thread_ts=1657179539.740939&cid=C9Z7RC3V1
Jul 7, 2022, 4:46 PM
R
That's not quite what you need here. Are customers able to choose any color, or are they selecting from a set of available colors. Is the text just a string field?
Jul 7, 2022, 5:24 PM
L
Whichever would be easier to implement. I assume a required text string where they can put any color, and any text (another required text string)
For the third option I'd like a dropdown box with about 10 font options but if a string would be a lot easier to implement I would probably opt for that.
For the third option I'd like a dropdown box with about 10 font options but if a string would be a lot easier to implement I would probably opt for that.
Jul 7, 2022, 5:28 PM
L
But I need these fields to be required before they can add to cart, and I need to be able to access this information via sanity studio or my email
Jul 7, 2022, 5:35 PM
R
You'll need to create some sort of form with validation on your frontend, then. That's going to be outside of the realm of Sanity. The only time that would interact with your content is if you're doing something like writing orders to your content lake after they're placed.
Jul 7, 2022, 5:45 PM
L
Is react hook form compatible? I feel like that would be a good solution
Jul 7, 2022, 5:48 PM
R
Yep! It's a React component so you can use that package.
Jul 7, 2022, 5:49 PM
L
Beautiful. Final question, is there anything specific I should do while installing react hook form with npm? I tried messing with some packages and dependencies in my previous attempt at building this project and it broke my sanity studio. How can I properly install the package for react hook form? Which directory does it go in? Pleasr be as specific as possible, this is my first react app and I'm not familiar with package libraries very much. My project structure is repos/ecom/nailedit/sanity
Nailed It is where next.js lives and sanity is obviously all of my sanity files
Would I cd to the nailedit directory and install the package there?
Nailed It is where next.js lives and sanity is obviously all of my sanity files
Would I cd to the nailedit directory and install the package there?
Jul 7, 2022, 5:56 PM
R
You don't want to install any of those packages in your Sanity Studio. They are entirely separate and go on your frontend. The best place to find instructions for installing packages would be on npm or the package's repo.
Jul 7, 2022, 6:02 PM
L
So install where the front end lives which is in Nailed It. Got it. Thank you
Jul 7, 2022, 6:03 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.