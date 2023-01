Question: would this be the guide I need to follow if I wanted to add custom input fields on my single products page for customers to input their desired customizable text, colors, and more customizable features on a product? Would this take that information from the customer and when they press my add to cart button it sends that information with the original product name, price, etc to the cart. And then when the purchase is successful it sends it to either my sanity studio or an automated email? That's what I'm trying to do but the guide although we'll written is a little bit out of my realm of experience. But ill struggle through it I just want to make sure I'm in the right place. https://www.sanity.io/guides/custom-input-3rd-party-dataB550 ORIs it portable text I'm trying to achieve?