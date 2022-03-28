How to Add Internal Links to Top Level Singletons
4 replies
Last updated: Mar 28, 2022
T
What is the best way to add internal links to my top level singletons using this same cta object?
export default { title: "Call to action", name: "cta", type: "object", validation: (Rule) => Rule.custom( (fields = {}) => !<http://fields.post|fields.post> || !fields.link || "Only one link type is allowed" ), fieldsets: [ { title: "Link", name: "link", }, ], fields: [ { title: "Title", name: "title", type: "string", }, { name: "show", title: "Show (leave unchecked to hide CTA)", type: "boolean", }, { title: "Internal link", description: "Use this to link between pages on the website", name: "post", type: "reference", to: [{ type: "post" },{ type: "project" }], fieldset: "link", }, { title: "External link", name: "link", type: "url", fieldset: "link", }, ],
Mar 26, 2022, 7:13 PM
C
Typically I include the singletons in the reference array and deal with handling the slugs in groq.
Then something like this in groq:
{ title: "Internal link", description: "Use this to link between pages on the website", name: "post", type: "reference", to: [ { type: 'home' }, { type: 'about' }, { type: 'info' }, { type: "post" }, { type: "project" } ], fieldset: "link", },
/* groq */` title, link, post->_type == "project" => { "link": "/project/" + post->slug.current }, post->_type == "post" => { "link": "/post/" + post->slug.current }, post->_type == "about" => { "link": "/about } `
Mar 26, 2022, 7:34 PM
T
Thanks
user J
Mar 26, 2022, 7:40 PM
S
user BHello .What do you use for coding ? React ?
I'm trying to find a way to add intrenal link in my own website ( not between sanity post ) but couldn't find something working so far with my nextJs project .Thanks
Mar 28, 2022, 8:04 AM
S
ok find a way with this
Thanks
Still try to understand how to do link in a post for another post .
const serializers = { marks: { link: ({ children, value }) => value.blank === false ? ( <Link href={value.href}> <a className={styles["internal-link"]}>{children}</a> </Link> ) : ( <> <a className={styles["external-link"]} href={value.href} target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" > {`${children}↗`} </a>{" "} </> ), },
Thanks
Mar 28, 2022, 10:57 AM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.