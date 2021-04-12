How to add multiple custom document actions in Sanity plugins

"parts": [ ... { "implements": "part:@sanity/base/document-actions/resolver", "path": "resolveDocumentActions.js" }, { "name": "part:@kaliber/document-actions/resolver", "description": "..." } ]

// resolveDocumentActions.js import defaultResolve from 'part:@sanity/base/document-actions' import resolvers from 'all:@kaliber/document-actions/resolver' export default function resolveDocumentActions(props) { return resolvers.reduce( (result, resolver) => resolver(props, result), defaultResolve(props) ) }

I was afraid this would be the case. So in every project where I would like to use plugins that provide document actions I need to implement a resolver... I hoped there would be a built-in way to prevent that.I guess my best option is to write a custom document actions plugin that does something like this:This is just an example of how it could be solved. I'm not sure what a smart API would look like since I did not have time to think about it yet. That was why I was hoping there would be another way to access other implementations of the same part. Maybe you could check if this pattern has been encountered before and has a 'Sanity preferred' way of solving.Anyway, thank you for your time!