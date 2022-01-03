export const localeBlock = { title: "Localized content", name: "localeBlock", type: "object", fields: supportedLanguages.map((language) => ({ name: language.id, title: language.name, type: "array", of: [{ type: "block" }, { type: "customType" }], })), };

{ type: "localeBlock" }

{ type: "document", name: "product", title: "Product", fields: [ { name: 'description', type: 'localeBlock' } ], }

description

of

localeBlock

{ type: "document", name: "product", title: "Product", fields: [ { name: 'description', type: 'localeBlock', of: [{ type: 'image' }, { type: 'customSection' }] } ] }

of

of

I want to create a new custom type for portable text, which supports localization. Right now, it looks like this:Now, whenever I want localized block content, I can simply specifyin my schemas:Now, I want to be able to specify what types of custom block content I want to have in thisfield. Perhaps I want images, perhaps I want a custom section or whatever. So I want to specify what's in thearray of thecontent type, by specifying it like so:But how can I specify that the content of thesection should be put into theblock in the first code example above? Is this even possible?