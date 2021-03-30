Skip to content
How to Add Site Config Props to a _App.tsx file (Next.js)

6 replies
Last updated: Mar 30, 2021
Morning all. I’m trying to get some site config props into the _app.tsx file (nextjs v10), like this old example does: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-nextjs-landing-pages . The doc from sanity holds menu items and some seo stuff. Aim is to build the navigation menu and set some &lt;head&gt; stuff.

pageProps.config = client.fetch(siteConfigQuery).then((config) =&gt; {
        return config;
    });
Any tips on this please? If i console log config, it’s populated but when &lt;Component {…pageProps} /&gt; is received ,it’s empty.


    const siteConfigQuery = groq`
 *[_type == "site-config"][0] {
    ...,
    logo {asset-&gt;{extension, url}},
    mainNavigation[] -&gt; {
      ...,
      "title": page-&gt;title
    },
    footerNavigation[] -&gt; {
      ...,
      "title": page-&gt;title
    }
  }
  `;

export default function MyApp(props: AppProps) {
    const { Component, pageProps } = props;

    React.useEffect(() =&gt; {
        // Remove the server-side injected CSS.
        const jssStyles = document.querySelector('#jss-server-side');
        if (jssStyles) {
            jssStyles.parentElement?.removeChild(jssStyles);
        }
    }, []);

    const router = useRouter();

    // Initiate GTM
    useEffect(() =&gt; {
        const handleRouteChange = (url: string) =&gt; GTMPageView(url);

        router.events.on('routeChangeComplete', handleRouteChange);
        return () =&gt; {
            router.events.off('routeChangeComplete', handleRouteChange);
        };
    }, []);

    // Add site config from sanity
    pageProps.config = client.fetch(siteConfigQuery).then((config) =&gt; {
        return config;
    });
    return (&lt;&gt;
        {/* &lt;CacheProvider value={cache}&gt; */}
            &lt;Head&gt;
                &lt;title&gt;The Togetherworks&lt;/title&gt;
                &lt;meta
                    name="viewport"
                    content="initial-scale=1, width=device-width"
                /&gt;
            &lt;/Head&gt;
            &lt;ThemeProvider theme={theme}&gt;
                &lt;CssBaseline /&gt;
                &lt;GlobalStyles /&gt;
                &lt;Component {...pageProps} /&gt;
            &lt;/ThemeProvider&gt;
        {/* &lt;/CacheProvider&gt; */}
        &lt;/&gt;
    );
}
Mar 30, 2021, 9:14 AM
Your component return doesn’t wait for pageProps to populate and since you’re assigning to a prop field it doesn’t cause a rerender after it’s fetched. Prop changes only cause a rerender if it comes from the parent component.
You’d need to place it in something like a 
useEffect
hook and state variable for it to update the component.
Mar 30, 2021, 10:05 AM
Thanks, 🤦. Of course. Do you know when you stare are something for hours and it’s obvious!!!!
Mar 30, 2021, 10:46 AM
Hahaha classic! 😂
Mar 30, 2021, 10:48 AM
It can be the most annoying thing, but you become blind to your own bug sometimes
Mar 30, 2021, 10:49 AM
totally. works now in 2 mins!!! Was looking for hours last night!
Mar 30, 2021, 10:50 AM
useEffect(() =&gt; {
        // Add site config from sanity
        const res = client.fetch(siteConfigQuery).then((config) =&gt; {
            setPropState((previous) =&gt; ({
            ...previous,
            config,
        }));
            return ;
        });
        
    }, []);

Mar 30, 2021, 10:50 AM

