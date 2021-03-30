How to Add Site Config Props to a _App.tsx file (Next.js)
6 replies
Last updated: Mar 30, 2021
J
Morning all. I’m trying to get some site config props into the _app.tsx file (nextjs v10), like this old example does: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-nextjs-landing-pages . The doc from sanity holds menu items and some seo stuff. Aim is to build the navigation menu and set some <head> stuff.
Any tips on this please? If i console log config, it’s populated but when <Component {…pageProps} /> is received ,it’s empty.
pageProps.config = client.fetch(siteConfigQuery).then((config) => { return config; });
const siteConfigQuery = groq` *[_type == "site-config"][0] { ..., logo {asset->{extension, url}}, mainNavigation[] -> { ..., "title": page->title }, footerNavigation[] -> { ..., "title": page->title } } `; export default function MyApp(props: AppProps) { const { Component, pageProps } = props; React.useEffect(() => { // Remove the server-side injected CSS. const jssStyles = document.querySelector('#jss-server-side'); if (jssStyles) { jssStyles.parentElement?.removeChild(jssStyles); } }, []); const router = useRouter(); // Initiate GTM useEffect(() => { const handleRouteChange = (url: string) => GTMPageView(url); router.events.on('routeChangeComplete', handleRouteChange); return () => { router.events.off('routeChangeComplete', handleRouteChange); }; }, []); // Add site config from sanity pageProps.config = client.fetch(siteConfigQuery).then((config) => { return config; }); return (<> {/* <CacheProvider value={cache}> */} <Head> <title>The Togetherworks</title> <meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1, width=device-width" /> </Head> <ThemeProvider theme={theme}> <CssBaseline /> <GlobalStyles /> <Component {...pageProps} /> </ThemeProvider> {/* </CacheProvider> */} </> ); }
Mar 30, 2021, 9:14 AM
M
Your component return doesn’t wait for pageProps to populate and since you’re assigning to a prop field it doesn’t cause a rerender after it’s fetched. Prop changes only cause a rerender if it comes from the parent component.
You’d need to place it in something like a
You’d need to place it in something like a
useEffecthook and state variable for it to update the component.
Mar 30, 2021, 10:05 AM
J
Thanks, 🤦. Of course. Do you know when you stare are something for hours and it’s obvious!!!!
Mar 30, 2021, 10:46 AM
M
Hahaha classic! 😂
Mar 30, 2021, 10:48 AM
M
It can be the most annoying thing, but you become blind to your own bug sometimes
Mar 30, 2021, 10:49 AM
J
totally. works now in 2 mins!!! Was looking for hours last night!
Mar 30, 2021, 10:50 AM
J
useEffect(() => { // Add site config from sanity const res = client.fetch(siteConfigQuery).then((config) => { setPropState((previous) => ({ ...previous, config, })); return ; }); }, []);
Mar 30, 2021, 10:50 AM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.