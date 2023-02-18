Skip to content
How to allow file deletion in Sanity using configuration settings

5 replies
Last updated: Feb 18, 2023
How can i allow files to be deleted from sanity? I currently can find the option from this area:
Feb 16, 2023, 3:11 PM
Thanks!
Feb 16, 2023, 3:11 PM
It looks like the delete document action has been removed. What does your config look like?
Feb 16, 2023, 7:04 PM
it looks like this:
Feb 16, 2023, 8:06 PM
       import {defineConfig, isDev}from 'sanity'
import {deskTool} from 'sanity/desk'
import {visionTool} from '@sanity/vision'
import deskStructure from './src/structure/deskStructure'
import schemas from './schemas/schema'
import {dashboardTool} from '@sanity/dashboard'
import { netlifyWidget } from 'sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify'


export default defineConfig({
  name: 'default',
  title: 'Bex Day Shop',

  projectId: '#####################',
  dataset: 'production',

  plugins: [   
    dashboardTool({
      widgets: [
        netlifyWidget({
          title: 'My Netlify deploys',
          description:
          "NOTE: Because these sites are static builds, they need to be re-deployed to see the changes when documents are published.",
          sites: [
            {
              title: 'Bex Day Shop Studio',
              apiId: '#####################',
              buildHookId: '#####################',
              name:'bex-day-shop-studio',
              url: '<https://studioshop.bexday.com>',
            },
            {
              title: 'Bex Day Shop',
              apiId: "#####################",
              buildHookId: "#####################",
              name: 'bex-day-shop',
              url: '<https://shop.bexday.com>',
            }
          ],
        }),
      ],
    }), 
    deskTool({
    structure: deskStructure,
}), 
visionTool()
],
tools: (prev) =&gt; {
  // :point_down: Uses environment variables set by Vite in development mode
  if (isDev) {
    return prev
  }
  return prev.filter((tool) =&gt; tool.name !== 'vision')
},
  schema: {
    types: schemas,
  },

  document: {
    newDocumentOptions: (prev, {creationContext}) =&gt; {
      if (creationContext.type === 'global') {
        return prev.filter((templateItem) =&gt; templateItem.templateId != 'siteSettings','home')
      }
      return prev
    },
    actions: (prev, {schema}) =&gt; {
      if (schema === 'siteSettings','home') {
        return prev.filter(({action}) =&gt; !['unpublish', 'delete', 'duplicate'].includes(action))
      }
      return prev
    },
  },
})
Feb 16, 2023, 8:06 PM
No worries! all solved!, Thanks
user M
Feb 18, 2023, 1:04 PM

