Hi! You’ve been working on creating what’s known as the Sanity Studio, which has code that includes schemas and potentially things like components. Most likely, you’ve worked on that on your local system, which operates in development at localhost:3333 by default. Your editor will need to access that Studio as well, but wouldn’t access it via your computer, so there are two options:1. If your colleague is also a developer, one approach is to share the codebase (e.g., via GitHub), which they can clone and run locally as well. However, this is not ideal for someone operating as an editor, which brings us to2. You can deploy your Studio so it’s globally accessible (“globally” here means from anywhere, but the user must still be authenticated). The Studio can be hosted anywhere (e.g., Vercel, Netlify, Geocities, or your own hosting service), but we also offer Studio hosting (no cost) to which you can deploy the Studio. From your terminal, you can run. You’ll be prompted to select a hostname, which must be unique. After that, the Studio is accessible at. Your editor can log in there. Any time you make changes to your schemas that you want to make available to your editor, you can runagain and the Studio will be built and deployed. We recommend keeping your Studio codebase version controlled and/or backed up, as if you were to lose the Studio codebase it cannot be inferred from the deployed copy.