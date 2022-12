On my content site, I’d like to have a section where users can submit a short post and upload an image to go with it. In the admin, I can approve certain posts and they appear on the main page. I can see there’s a way to upload assets though I’m wondering how to do that safely from a static site. Have you guys done this before? I’m thinking I’ll need a lambda to receive the file and do the actual upload so as not to expose client credentials in the browser. Can you guys point me to any examples?