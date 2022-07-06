Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Automatically Generate a Slug Without Using Sanity Studio

1 replies
Last updated: Jul 6, 2022

Hello, I am trying to auto generate a slug without using sanity studio, I am making a post where the user mutates the data and then next page will show the submitted post, any ideas how I can implement this without generating the slug manually? Much appreciated.

Jul 2, 2022, 9:30 AM

Hey

user M
! You'll need to write some sort of function or use an existing package to create a slug. There aren't any options for autogenerating one when submitting content via the API.

Jul 6, 2022, 3:53 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.