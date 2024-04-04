Hi everyone! Is it possible to build a custom input component that dynamically displays a list of checkboxes w/ labels based on the current value of separate field?

For example, say it was a shopping list, and the goal would be for the contents of the list to update based on which meal was selected. I have the document schemas set up for this example (will post in thread below), but am struggling to get the component to 1) update the list when the new meal is selected, and 2) patch the current list to content lake.

