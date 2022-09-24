Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to change the order of items in Sanity and display them correctly on a website.

14 replies
Last updated: Sep 24, 2022
Hello Everyone, help
I have a terrible problem with Sanity, can anybody help me?!
when I add items in each sanity section in my desired order, when displayed on my website, they are totally scrambled and out of order , this is what I posted, and next is what is displayed on my website, items are not in order, WHYY?!!
Sep 24, 2022, 10:03 AM
Do you order them in your query? The studio typically displays them in last updated order, but that’s not necessarily what your query does. You may need to be specific.
Sep 24, 2022, 10:46 AM
how can I change the order in my website?!! they dont change
Sep 24, 2022, 12:52 PM
I add them , but they dont show up in order that I added them
Sep 24, 2022, 12:53 PM
You can do that with the 
order()
function in your query.
Sep 24, 2022, 1:04 PM
in react? how?!
Sep 24, 2022, 1:10 PM
for instance, I add my publications in order in Sanity , but they appear scrambled. in Sanity I add them so there should be a solution in Sanity , is that right?!
Sep 24, 2022, 1:11 PM
In your query. The groq query.
Sep 24, 2022, 1:13 PM
Show me your groq query. 🙂
Sep 24, 2022, 1:13 PM
const Publications = () =&gt; { const [publications, setPublications] = useState([]);

useEffect(() =&gt; {
const query = '*[_type == "publications"]';

client.fetch(query).then((data) =&gt; {
setPublications(data);
});
}, []);

return (
&lt;&gt;
&lt;h2 className="head-text"&gt;Publications&lt;/h2&gt;

{publications.map((publication) =&gt; (
&lt;motion.div className="app__skills-exp-item"&gt;
&lt;div&gt;
&lt;p&gt;
&lt;span className="p-text2"&gt;{publication.authors}&lt;/span&gt;
&lt;span className="p-text2"&gt;{publication.title}&lt;/span&gt;
&lt;span className="p-text3"&gt;{publication.journal}&lt;/span&gt;
&lt;/p&gt;
&lt;/div&gt;
&lt;/motion.div&gt;
))}

&lt;/&gt;
);
};

export default AppWrap(
MotionWrap(Publications, "app__skills"),
"publications",
"app__whitebg"
);
Sep 24, 2022, 1:17 PM
Just the groq query was enough. 🙂
Sep 24, 2022, 1:18 PM
This is how you‘d order your data when querying it:
*[_type == "publications"] | order(_updatedAt desc)
Sep 24, 2022, 1:18 PM
you mean I add _updateAt desc ?!!
Sep 24, 2022, 1:20 PM
order(_updatedAt desc)

Sep 24, 2022, 1:20 PM
After a pipe, yes. Like I’ve shown. You can also check the docs: https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet#b5aec96cf56c
Sep 24, 2022, 1:21 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Deploying Next JS on VercelJan 20, 2021
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.