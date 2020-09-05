Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Create a Download URL For Files

10 replies
Last updated: Sep 5, 2020

Is there a good way to create the download url for files, that are part of a block-content? I use graphql. the only info i have is the _ref, but how to get the url? With images its simple using urlBuilder… but not working for file assests. Any help is highly appreciated!

Sep 4, 2020, 12:07 PM

try setting this in your _rawContent (block content) query

_rawContent(resolveReferences: { maxDepth: 20 })

Sep 4, 2020, 12:33 PM

in my graphql query i don’t have a _rawContent field… it looks like :

query allPage {
allPage{
_id
slug{current}
title
navigationtitle
bodyRaw
}
}

Where should i put maxDepth?

Sep 4, 2020, 12:40 PM

I just meant whatever you use to get your block content data 🙂, I usually use raw fields for that, but I guess you could use normal fields
I have only used graphql from Sanity with gatsby, and the gatsby sanity plugins give new names to some fields, so I may have differently named fields

Sep 4, 2020, 12:40 PM

so that would be “bodyRaw” I belive

Sep 4, 2020, 12:41 PM

thanks but i found another solution using 

@sanity/asset-utils

Sep 4, 2020, 12:48 PM

_const_ parts = parseAssetId(_file_.asset._ref);

_const_ url = buildFileUrl(parts, options);

Sep 4, 2020, 12:48 PM

this kindof works now, but no idea, if this is the official way to do things… Seems like documentation lacks this

Sep 4, 2020, 12:48 PM

Great! resolveReferences should also work, instead of giving you the reference it should give you the data that reference contains.
But it seems like that is exactly what you do with asset utils as well
🙂

Sep 4, 2020, 12:49 PM

Thanks for your help 🙂

Sep 4, 2020, 12:50 PM

I’d check out image-url instead :) https://www.sanity.io/docs/presenting-images

Sep 5, 2020, 7:59 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.