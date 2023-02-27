Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to create a field with all the artists of the artworks in a nested array in a GROQ request.

29 replies
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Morning everyone. I have a question regarding a nested array of references.My GROQ request is like this (see below).

const exhibitionFields = groq`
  _id,
  name,
  dateStart,
  dateEnd,
  "artworks": artworks[]-&gt;{..., "artists":artists[]-&gt;{name},"image":image.asset-&gt;url},
  "curators": curators[]-&gt;{name},
  pressRelease,
  description,
  excerpt,
  "slug": slug.current,
`
Feb 27, 2023, 2:29 PM
Just to be sure: Both 
artworks
and 
artists
are references?
Feb 27, 2023, 2:35 PM
Yes they are!
Feb 27, 2023, 2:40 PM
{
  "_id": "194ada0a-d035-4503-9255-d41fe5806380",
  "artworks": [
    {
      "_createdAt": "2023-02-04T13:25:17Z",
      "_id": "15de9328-e6b6-433d-a2b0-79d5624d3981",
      "_rev": "YsND8fzVq1l7vIZQKe9OPA",
      "_type": "artwork",
      "_updatedAt": "2023-02-27T11:47:28Z",
      "artists": [
        {
          "name": "Samantha Roth"
        }
      ],
      "description": "2022 Paper, black gesso, colored pencils Framed: 58.125 x 51.125 x 2 inches",
      "gallery": {
        "_type": "gallery"
      },
      "image": "<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/9ls4vw85/production/273403f2e03937f0bc9309403ba8e46690c3c015-968x1110.png>",
      "isPhysical": true,
      "name": "Two, To, Too",
      "price": 1500,
      "raffle": false,
      "size": "large",
      "slug": {
        "_type": "slug",
        "current": "two-to-too"
      },
      "startAt": "2023-02-15T10:15:00.000Z",
      "supply": 123,
      "type": "direct"
    },
    {
      "_createdAt": "2023-02-12T10:07:41Z",
      "_id": "e4bdde19-28fb-47a8-afd5-ad418362702f",
      "_rev": "1K8pT3qofyahtESQA9LSxp",
      "_type": "artwork",
      "_updatedAt": "2023-02-27T10:17:44Z",
      "artists": [
        {
          "name": "Davor Gromilovic"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Colored pencil and graphite on paper.",
      "endAt": "2023-02-28T10:15:00.000Z",
      "image": "<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/9ls4vw85/production/9059e01be2bce950dae3eddfc3c9affd74d0c62d-903x1205.png>",
      "isPhysical": true,
      "name": "Case No.34: Glowing Skull",
      "price": 2500,
      "raffle": false,
      "size": "large",
      "slug": {
        "_type": "slug",
        "current": "case-no-34-glowing-skull"
      },
      "startAt": "2023-02-27T10:00:00.000Z",
      "supply": 2,
      "type": "editions"
    },
    {
      "_createdAt": "2023-02-05T19:09:37Z",
      "_id": "913a3311-14af-48d3-a6ce-723e6006feff",
      "_rev": "cAWu7qvPfyNGMEttvvEJHq",
      "_type": "artwork",
      "_updatedAt": "2023-02-27T10:17:53Z",
      "artists": [
        {
          "name": "Rafael Rodriguez"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Óleo sobre tela sobre madera 26 x 20 cm 2022",
      "gallery": {
        "_type": "gallery",
        "images": []
      },
      "image": "<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/9ls4vw85/production/158b7adb98abe6a6ebb44a8bcbaf678f79ec8088-956x1188.png>",
      "isPhysical": true,
      "name": "La tarde había sido extraordinariamente luminosa, pero camino de casa nos llegó el olor del viento del este, el viento negro, I ",
      "price": 2311,
      "raffle": false,
      "size": "small",
      "slug": {
        "_type": "slug",
        "current": "la-tarde-habia-sido-extraordinariamente-luminosa-pero-camino-de-casa-nos-llego-el-olor-del"
      },
      "startAt": "2023-02-07T19:15:00.000Z",
      "type": "direct",
      "unlockable": true
    }
  ],
  "curators": [
    {
      "name": "Tony Tafuro"
    },
    {
      "name": "Morris Rupture"
    }
  ],
  "dateEnd": "2023-04-30T09:19:00.000Z",
  "dateStart": "2023-02-12T10:19:00.000Z",
  "description": [
    {
      "_key": "958b2c31d01a",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "215fa069308c0",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [],
          "text": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Vitae sapien pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus. Elit pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et malesuada. Pretium viverra suspendisse potenti nullam ac tortor vitae purus faucibus. Tellus cras adipiscing enim eu turpis egestas. In hac habitasse platea dictumst vestibulum rhoncus est pellentesque elit. At ultrices mi tempus imperdiet. Purus in massa tempor nec feugiat. Mauris a diam maecenas sed enim ut. Iaculis at erat pellentesque adipiscing commodo elit."
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [],
      "style": "normal"
    }
  ],
  "excerpt": [
    {
      "_key": "42295274712d",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "146b3222754a0",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [],
          "text": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Vitae sapien pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus."
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [],
      "style": "normal"
    }
  ],
  "name": "Skeleton in the Closet",
  "pressRelease": null,
  "slug": "skeleton-in-the-closet"
}
Feb 27, 2023, 2:41 PM
So what you would like is :
artworks: [
   {
      artists: 'John, Steve',
   }
]
Feb 27, 2023, 2:44 PM
Oh no, as a string.
Feb 27, 2023, 2:45 PM
No, I would like to create a new field:
artists: "John, Sylvie, Bruno"
Feb 27, 2023, 2:45 PM
Or an array like the curators:
"artist": [
    {
      "name": "Sylvie"
    },
    {
      "name": "John"
    },
    {
      "name": "Bruno"
    }
  ]
Feb 27, 2023, 2:46 PM
I'm not following you, because it seems you already have an array of artists?
Feb 27, 2023, 2:48 PM
Yes but the array of artists is inside "artworks".I would like a single field which compile all the artists of the artworks
Feb 27, 2023, 2:48 PM
I can have multiple artworks, each artworks can have multiple artists.
Feb 27, 2023, 2:49 PM
Ah, so a list of all artists for an exhibition?
Feb 27, 2023, 2:49 PM
To simplify, my collection request, I would like a single field where I have all the artists of the artworks.
Feb 27, 2023, 2:49 PM
Exactly. I'm sorry if it wasn't clear.
Feb 27, 2023, 2:49 PM
Not sure if this is the best solution but I have an idea.
Feb 27, 2023, 2:52 PM
Give me a second.
Feb 27, 2023, 2:52 PM
Do you mean it will impact performance of the request?
Feb 27, 2023, 2:52 PM
Not by a lot, but I think the correct way to do this is to query all artists that have an art-piece in that exposition.
Feb 27, 2023, 2:53 PM
artists: [_type=='artist' &amp;&amp; _id in artworks[]-&gt;artist._ref] { name }
Feb 27, 2023, 2:55 PM
Something along these lines.
Feb 27, 2023, 2:55 PM
Basically, I have a main query that pulls out all the info of the exhibition (including artworks)
Feb 27, 2023, 2:55 PM
Does the above code work?
Feb 27, 2023, 2:59 PM
const exhibitionFields = groq`
  _id,
  name,
  dateStart,
  dateEnd,
  "artworks": artworks[]-&gt;{..., "artists":artists[]-&gt;{name},"image":image.asset-&gt;url},
  "curators": curators[]-&gt;{name},
  pressRelease,
  description,
  excerpt,
  "slug": slug.current,
  "artists": [_type=='artist' &amp;&amp; _id in artworks[]-&gt;artists[]._ref] { name }
`
Feb 27, 2023, 2:59 PM
And the replace "artist" with the correct schema name for your project.
Feb 27, 2023, 3:00 PM
Oh my god, I've been a total dunce.
Feb 27, 2023, 3:14 PM
You can simply do this:
"artists": array::join( array::unique(artworks[]-&gt;artists[]-&gt;name), ", " ),
Feb 27, 2023, 3:14 PM
This automatically prevents duplicates.
Feb 27, 2023, 3:15 PM
This last bit totally works!
Feb 27, 2023, 4:12 PM
Thanks Alex, appreciate it.
Feb 27, 2023, 4:12 PM
Glad to help!
Feb 27, 2023, 4:12 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...Jan 27, 2021
Does anybody know how to validate the document before allowing publication?Sep 24, 2020
it looks like our problems are caused by editors publishing drafts after backend token has updated docs, and thus overwriting...Sep 10, 2020
Custom Workflows - Cannot Read Property 'Substr' of nullAug 17, 2020
Next.js - Downsides to Handling All Routes with a Single Slug.js File?Mar 22, 2021
Dataset Import - How to Format the Ndjson File for ReferencesAug 16, 2022
htmlToBlocks - A Custom Implementation in C#Apr 16, 2020
Adding Sanity to an existing Gatsby portfolio without creating a new projectMay 21, 2020
How to get the titles of tags attached to stories in Sanity.ioJun 11, 2020
Trouble displaying PortableText field in Gatsby projectSep 2, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.