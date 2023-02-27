{
"_id": "194ada0a-d035-4503-9255-d41fe5806380",
"artworks": [
{
"_createdAt": "2023-02-04T13:25:17Z",
"_id": "15de9328-e6b6-433d-a2b0-79d5624d3981",
"_rev": "YsND8fzVq1l7vIZQKe9OPA",
"_type": "artwork",
"_updatedAt": "2023-02-27T11:47:28Z",
"artists": [
{
"name": "Samantha Roth"
}
],
"description": "2022 Paper, black gesso, colored pencils Framed: 58.125 x 51.125 x 2 inches",
"gallery": {
"_type": "gallery"
},
"image": "<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/9ls4vw85/production/273403f2e03937f0bc9309403ba8e46690c3c015-968x1110.png>",
"isPhysical": true,
"name": "Two, To, Too",
"price": 1500,
"raffle": false,
"size": "large",
"slug": {
"_type": "slug",
"current": "two-to-too"
},
"startAt": "2023-02-15T10:15:00.000Z",
"supply": 123,
"type": "direct"
},
{
"_createdAt": "2023-02-12T10:07:41Z",
"_id": "e4bdde19-28fb-47a8-afd5-ad418362702f",
"_rev": "1K8pT3qofyahtESQA9LSxp",
"_type": "artwork",
"_updatedAt": "2023-02-27T10:17:44Z",
"artists": [
{
"name": "Davor Gromilovic"
}
],
"description": "Colored pencil and graphite on paper.",
"endAt": "2023-02-28T10:15:00.000Z",
"image": "<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/9ls4vw85/production/9059e01be2bce950dae3eddfc3c9affd74d0c62d-903x1205.png>",
"isPhysical": true,
"name": "Case No.34: Glowing Skull",
"price": 2500,
"raffle": false,
"size": "large",
"slug": {
"_type": "slug",
"current": "case-no-34-glowing-skull"
},
"startAt": "2023-02-27T10:00:00.000Z",
"supply": 2,
"type": "editions"
},
{
"_createdAt": "2023-02-05T19:09:37Z",
"_id": "913a3311-14af-48d3-a6ce-723e6006feff",
"_rev": "cAWu7qvPfyNGMEttvvEJHq",
"_type": "artwork",
"_updatedAt": "2023-02-27T10:17:53Z",
"artists": [
{
"name": "Rafael Rodriguez"
}
],
"description": "Óleo sobre tela sobre madera 26 x 20 cm 2022",
"gallery": {
"_type": "gallery",
"images": []
},
"image": "<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/9ls4vw85/production/158b7adb98abe6a6ebb44a8bcbaf678f79ec8088-956x1188.png>",
"isPhysical": true,
"name": "La tarde había sido extraordinariamente luminosa, pero camino de casa nos llegó el olor del viento del este, el viento negro, I ",
"price": 2311,
"raffle": false,
"size": "small",
"slug": {
"_type": "slug",
"current": "la-tarde-habia-sido-extraordinariamente-luminosa-pero-camino-de-casa-nos-llego-el-olor-del"
},
"startAt": "2023-02-07T19:15:00.000Z",
"type": "direct",
"unlockable": true
}
],
"curators": [
{
"name": "Tony Tafuro"
},
{
"name": "Morris Rupture"
}
],
"dateEnd": "2023-04-30T09:19:00.000Z",
"dateStart": "2023-02-12T10:19:00.000Z",
"description": [
{
"_key": "958b2c31d01a",
"_type": "block",
"children": [
{
"_key": "215fa069308c0",
"_type": "span",
"marks": [],
"text": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Vitae sapien pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus. Elit pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et malesuada. Pretium viverra suspendisse potenti nullam ac tortor vitae purus faucibus. Tellus cras adipiscing enim eu turpis egestas. In hac habitasse platea dictumst vestibulum rhoncus est pellentesque elit. At ultrices mi tempus imperdiet. Purus in massa tempor nec feugiat. Mauris a diam maecenas sed enim ut. Iaculis at erat pellentesque adipiscing commodo elit."
}
],
"markDefs": [],
"style": "normal"
}
],
"excerpt": [
{
"_key": "42295274712d",
"_type": "block",
"children": [
{
"_key": "146b3222754a0",
"_type": "span",
"marks": [],
"text": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Vitae sapien pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus."
}
],
"markDefs": [],
"style": "normal"
}
],
"name": "Skeleton in the Closet",
"pressRelease": null,
"slug": "skeleton-in-the-closet"
}