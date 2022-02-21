sanity/block-tools

export default { name: "hjelpeartikkelLink", type: "object", title: "Lenke til en hjelpeartikkel", fields: [ { name: "reference", type: "reference", to: [{ type: "hjelpeartikkel" }], validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().error("...") } ] };

I'm importing a bunch of articles from another platform to Sanity using. References between articles are given by the following type.My deserialize method has a match on relevant `href`'s given-tags, and needs to return a. However, I can't seem to figure out whatshould be in order to give me a span with a reference mark. Am I coming at this right? How do I create a reference?