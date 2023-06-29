Okay, so what they are trying to do is basically making a test environment to build and test new functionality, and this functionality is to be used in a fully redeveloped (new) app, that is currently under testing. There will be new functionality added to the Sanity studio, that will not apply to the current live application, only to the new one. Are there any issues to be aware of here, or will it not matter to the current app, as long as nothing is actively deployed to that app? In short: Can we keep one dataset going for the live application, while having the other dataset with added functionalities to an app which is under testing?

I suppose we would need to actively change which dataset the studio is working from, every time we need to do editing in the current app?

