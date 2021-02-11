How to Create Pagination for a Collection of Posts
Last updated: Feb 11, 2021
looking for help with setting up a “page of posts” … its a document type archive page, but it exists as a page itself (in order to get hero details, etc) and then i want to query for all the documents of the type… the area i’m struggling with is paginating it, so something like
/resources/page/2etc
Feb 8, 2021, 8:57 PM
I think this should help you, it’s how we generate a paginated “category” section for our site:
exports.createBlogPostPagesSanity = async ({ graphql, actions, reporter }) => { const { createPage } = actions; const blogPostTemplateSanity = path.resolve(`src/templates/blog-post.js`); const newsIndexTemplate = path.resolve(`src/templates/news-index.js`); // From <https://github.com/sanity-io/example-company-website-gatsby-sanity-combo/blob/master/web/gatsby-node.js> const result = await graphql(` query { allSanityPost(filter: { slug: { current: { ne: null } } }) { nodes { id route category { name } } } } `); if (result.errors) throw result.errors; const sanityPosts = result.data.allSanityPost.nodes || []; <http://reporter.info|reporter.info>(`Processing ${sanityPosts.length} blog posts from <http://Sanity.io|Sanity.io>`); sanityPosts.forEach((post) => { createPage({ path: post.route, component: blogPostTemplateSanity, context: { id: post.id, }, }); }); const postsPerPage = 20; const categories = ['national', 'state', 'resistbot']; for (let category of categories) { const categoryPosts = sanityPosts.filter( (post) => post.category.name === category ); const numPages = Math.ceil(categoryPosts.length / postsPerPage) || 1; Array.from({ length: numPages, }).forEach((_, i) => { createPage({ path: i === 0 ? `${BASE_URL_BLOG}/${category}` : `${BASE_URL_BLOG}/${category}/${i + 1}`, component: newsIndexTemplate, context: { limit: postsPerPage, skip: i * postsPerPage, numPages, currentPage: i + 1, category, }, }); }); } };
Feb 11, 2021, 2:13 PM
example category: https://resist.bot/news/resistbot
Feb 11, 2021, 2:14 PM
thanks! i’ll check this out
Feb 11, 2021, 3:12 PM
