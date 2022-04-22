How to Delete a Project from an Account
Last updated: Apr 22, 2022
A
hello greetings good afternoon, please unintentionally delete the origin corset what can I do I put the one before localhost:3333 but it still comes out not allowed, I am very new in this environment
Apr 22, 2022, 7:02 PM
J
I have mine set to
<http://localhost:3333>and also set to the sanity URL for my Sanity Studio which is in the style of
<https://STUDIO_URL.sanity.io>
Apr 22, 2022, 7:09 PM
A
ok ,I'll show you how it turns out
Apr 22, 2022, 7:15 PM
A
I don't know how to get it back I put that one, the previous one was fine in allowed
Apr 22, 2022, 7:22 PM
J
Yours has credentials set to Not Allowed. Mine is set to Allowed. That might be why it's not working because you're running the desk locally which needs to be authenticated in order to update the content. If you don't allow authentication credentials, it likely wouldn't work
Apr 22, 2022, 7:30 PM
A
but I have other projects that do look good activated
Apr 22, 2022, 7:32 PM
A
what can i do in that case please
Apr 22, 2022, 7:36 PM
J
I'm not sure what you're trying to say by "they look good activated"
Apr 22, 2022, 7:38 PM
J
Try putting this CORS setting to Allowed and see if it works
Apr 22, 2022, 7:38 PM
A
I have other projects with the same address and they are activated, excuse my English if it is not very good
Apr 22, 2022, 7:41 PM
J
No worries, pretty much everyone I know (including my wife) learned English as a second language.
Apr 22, 2022, 7:42 PM
J
I'm having trouble understanding what your problem is. The localhost URL is local, so if you want to allow a connection from your local machine to Sanity.io , you're going to need to allow it to be open. Any other project, even if it uses the same URL, won't have access unless you use the same credentials in your
sanity.json
Apr 22, 2022, 7:44 PM
J
You'll likely want to add this URL in as well, if you ever want to be able to access the studio when you're not doing it from your localhost
Apr 22, 2022, 7:46 PM
J
Also, you keep using the word
Activatedand I'm saying
Allowed. These are two different things. You want the project to be active and the CORS entry to be set to Allowed
Apr 22, 2022, 7:47 PM
J
Refer to my previous screenshot
Apr 22, 2022, 7:47 PM
J
Anyways, I'm not affiliated with Sanity. I'm just some random guy, so this is as far as I can help you.
Apr 22, 2022, 7:49 PM
A
thanks for the understanding of the language, if it comes out as allowed, I try to reinstall in the studio to see if I can
Apr 22, 2022, 7:51 PM
A
I understand you and thanks for your help, but these technical support people do respond
Apr 22, 2022, 7:52 PM
A
friends thanks to, bos and excuse my English, I will improve what I could do was reinstall, in studio, sanity init and I created another project again, if I wanted to delete one how can I do it
Apr 22, 2022, 8:00 PM
A
and if the word is allowed not active
Apr 22, 2022, 8:00 PM
B
I totally understand English not being your first language! No problem. Are you asking how to
deletea
projectfrom your
account?
Apr 22, 2022, 8:03 PM
A
project
Apr 22, 2022, 8:04 PM
A
yes
Apr 22, 2022, 8:05 PM
B
I think you are asking how to delete a project form your account, if so follow these steps:
1. Go to your "manage" page for your account and log in if you are not already.
2. Choose the
projectyou want to
delete3. Click settings
4. Go to the "danger zone" and click
deleteand follow the steps
Apr 22, 2022, 8:10 PM
A
perfect, thank you very much, that's what I need
Apr 22, 2022, 8:15 PM
