How to disable 'normal text' in a rich text editor in Sanity.io

import React from 'react' const TitleStyle = props => ( <span style={{fontFamily: 'Garamond', fontSize: '2em'}}>{props.children}</span> ) export default { title: "Content", name: "content", type: "document", fields: [ { title: "Text", name: "text", type: "array", of: [ { type: "block", styles: [ { title: "Normal", value: "normal", blockEditor: {render: TitleStyle} }, ], lists: [], marks: { decorators: [], annotations: [], }, }, ], }, ], };

Hey User, I was searching for the same question and came across your post. It might not be relevant to you anymore, but I’ve found you can override the default ‘Normal’ style. This means you can set custom styling but it doesn’t render the dropdown in the block editor (meaning that the user doesn’t need to select a style):